Crashes on state highways leave 2 dead

Two people died in crashes on rural Arkansas roads Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Kellum Kepfner, 41, of Southside, died about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday when his 2005 Honda collided with a 2013 Freightliner that was turning left onto a private drive in front of him on Arkansas 87 in rural Independence County.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was wet at the time.

Pierce Marshall, 20, of Lead Hill, was killed about 2:50 a.m. Thursday when the 2004 Infiniti he was driving left the road on Arkansas 281 in rural Boone County, striking a fence and a power pole. Marshall was ejected from the vehicle.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.