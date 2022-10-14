Marriage Licenses

Derick Irons, 32, and Ashley Rowland, 31, both of Little Rock.

Bryan Barger, 42, and Robin Watson, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Hayden Strobel, 29, and Gavin Orgeron, 29, both of Houston, Texas.

Dakota Meeks, 34, and Sarah Coffield, 34, both of Little Rock.

Leopoldo Gamez, 44, and Maria Martinez Pizarro, 37, both of Little Rock.

Mollie Newbern, 29, and Iou-Ren Chang, 27, both of Columbus, Ohio.

Venkata Melapu, 40, and Sravanthi Joginipelli, 41, both of Bryant.

Miguel Alvarez, 35, and Natalie Riggs, 29, both of Little Rock.

Courtney Cooley, 24, and Cory Wood, 26, both of Sherwood.

James Ashcraft, 30, and Virginia Greer, 26, both of Little Rock.

David Lacey, 29, and Samantha Copeland, 35, both of Little Rock.

Adam Pearce, 30, and Renea Rodriguez, 30, both of New Haven, Conn.

Luis Orellana Ramos, 45, and Elodia Aguilar, 47, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Whelan, 56, and Shawn Edquist, 37, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Graggs, 32, and Marshe Hampton, 31, both of Little Rock.

Dawn Hinton, 35, and Daniel Allen, 38, both of Little Rock.

Marquese Hayes, 23, and Melisia Benedict, 22, both of Maumelle.

Allie Morgan, 29, and Emily Walls, 25, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

22-3645. Leonard Wesley v. Dianna Todd-Wesley.

22-3646. Amy Trevillian v. David Trevillian.

22-3647. Aisha Thornton v. Latasha Thompson.

22-3648. Robert Meyer Jr. v. Patricia Meyer.

22-3651. Lakiesha Braggs v. Patrick Olive.