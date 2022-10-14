Forks, spoons, knives

Feel that? It's the return of cool weather. Come next week, the nighttime temps will get to the point that you'll need a jacket in the mornings.

Winter is still several weeks away (coming Dec. 21), but that didn't stop several outfits from putting out predictions about what winter 2022-23 will look like. NOAA, AccuWeather, weather.com and others were featured in The Washington Post the other day, adding up La Nina plus Pacific Ocean waters minus typical conditions divided by probabilities. They all came to their conclusions, and not all of them were the same.

Us? We're going to the woods this weekend, and the first persimmon tree we find, we'll crack open the seeds to get our answer.

Here's hoping to find spoons. We love the snow.