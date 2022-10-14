Friday Five: Plan your weekend with Oktoberfest, the Fort Smith Symphony, Paint & Sip and more

Five fast suggestions for weekend fun in the River Valley:

1. "Symphonic Superheroes" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, including film scores from "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," "X-Men," "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Wonder Woman," "Iron Man" and more, 7 p.m. Saturday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Also, the Symphony's new Perspectives series opens with music by Indigenous composers in a performance featuring the Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet along with Native flutist Brad Clonch from Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Monday at the Propak building at 1100 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Admission is $10.

2. Paint & Sip -- Paint the iconic lips from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" while listening to the soundtrack, 7-9 p.m. today, The Gallery on Garrison, 914 Garrison Ave. Come in costume if you'd like. $35. galleryongarrison.com.

3. Oktoberfest -- Saturday activities centered around Garrison Avenue downtown include the Fort Smith Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon; a Fall Patio Pop-Up Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bakery District; an Oktoberfest Pub Crawl; a Third Street Block Party from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Black Market: A Night Artisan Market with live music, vendors, artists, food trucks, fashion, jewelry, crafts, home decor, baked goods and much more, 7-10 p.m.

4. River Valley Comics -- Hosts a Hoppy Hour Comedy Show starting at 7:30 p.m Saturday at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

5. Record Painting Party -- For adults, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Also, teens can decorate a wood pumpkin at the TeenTober Pumpkin Decorating event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Main Library; and Adult Recess: Mixed Media College Art will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Windsor Branch Library.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com