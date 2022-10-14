FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring fall crafts fairs

Today

Wishing Spring Gallery Fall Crafts Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Saturday, Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista. Free.

The War Eagle Fair -- Called the granddaddy of them all, founded in 1954, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday, 11037 High Sky Inn Road near Hindsville. Free.

War Eagle Mill Craft & Culinary Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday, War Eagle Mill across the creek from the War Eagle Fair, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Free.

Sharp's Show at War Eagle -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday, behind War Eagle Mill. Free.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free.

It's Fall Y'All Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. Free.

Northwest Arkansas Mall Craft Fair -- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville. Free.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Free.

Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival -- 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, United Lutheran Church at the corner of Cooper Road and Forest Hills Boulevard in Bella Vista. Free.

Saturday

Fiber Fest -- With demonstrations of weaving, felting, lace making, spinning and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Highfill Fall Festival -- With a parade starting at 10 a.m. from the fire station to the city park, merchants, music, children's activities and more until 3:30 p.m. Free. Email loftinanna@gmail.com.

World Bazaar -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month -- Finale, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Record Painting -- Noon-2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Literature Comes to Life -- "Dracula" with Ballet Arkansas, 1 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Flux: A Carnatic Crossover Experience -- With Roopa Mahadevan, 3-5 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Outdoor Performance -- Trillium Salon presents Craig Colorusso and Jon Mueller, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Symphonic Superheroes" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

