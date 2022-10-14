Gentry resident shares concerns over bank-building purchase with council

GENTRY -- Gentry resident and former council member James Fergason addressed the City Council on Oct. 3 with words of caution regarding purchasing the current Grand Savings Bank building at the corner of Main Street and Gentry Boulevard after Grand Savings moves to its new location.

The bank's new location is currently under construction.

Fergason said the building is small, has very limited parking, and could be expensive to maintain because of its age and dated architecture. He said the city could better use taxpayers' money to build something that meets the city's needs and urged the council to study and identify those needs before purchasing a building.

The council passed an ordinance on three readings to remove the reference to city hall hours from the personnel handbook and let the city administration determine the best hours for city hall to be open to meet the needs of citizens. According to Mayor Kevin Johnston, city hall hours will likely be adjusted once the ordinance is in effect to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. giving city employees a 30-minute lunch break rather than the current 60-minute break. He said very few residents come to city hall after 4:30 p.m., and the change will allow the staggered lunch breaks to be held closer to noon instead of extending into the midafternoon.

Passed on three readings was an ordinance waiving building permit fees for other public entities. The change would allow tax-supported entities to obtain more for the taxpayers' dollars, Johnston said.

Ordinances were also passed accepting the final plat for Pioneer Woods, Phase 5, and accepting two parcels of land into the city located north of Arkansas 12 and west of Orchard Drive. The two parcels, totaling about 5 acres, were already partially inside the city. The land will be zoned agricultural and will be included in Ward 3 of the city.

Johnston explained a requirement of Act 605 to establish a nonvoting water advisory committee since 20% or more of the city's water system is located outside of city limits. The advisory committee must include at least two members from outside the city. The council voiced agreement with a plan to keep the three current members of the water committee and add two members from outside the city.

Meetings of the committee are anticipated to be held at least annually but more often when needed.

Johnston said he expected the same requirements would soon be extended to wastewater service.

Janie Parks, executive director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, updated the council on upcoming chamber activities, including the Trick or Treat on Main Street event on Oct. 31 and the Christmas parade on Dec. 10. She said the quilt show is set for Jan. 13-20 in the McKee Community Room at the Gentry Public Library.

Parks also said Highway 59 Brewing Co. was closing on a property this month and would be starting construction after that. She also reported more than 300 people in attendance at the recent glow ride event.

In updates on the city water storage facility provided by Larry Gregory of Garver, he said people may vote online for the best water tank, highlighting the artwork on the tanks.

In an email shared with the council, Johnston urged residents to vote for Gentry's new tank as Tnemec's 2022 People's Choice Tank. Voting for the "tank of the year" will close today. Each person can vote one time at https://tankoftheyear.com/.