Giant puppets, Shaky Bugs and more Sunday in Gulley Park

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Media/ J.T. Wampler - Tate Boyett, 6, plays with a wolf puppet Saturday Oct. 18, 2014 at the 7th Annual Puppets in the Park held at Wilson Park in Fayetteville. The annual event featured many activities for children including puppet making workshops, puppet shows, free hot dogs and music by Jules Taylor.

Puppets in the Park

WHAT -- The annual Puppets in the Park event returns to Gulley Park in Fayetteville Sunday with art activities, hands-on puppet play and puppet and music shows for all ages. Families and puppet friends welcome. The event is free and hosted by The Art Experience Inc. Donations to the organization will be accepted, and volunteer opportunities are available.

WHEN --

12:30 p.m. -- Shaky Bugs children's music with Jules Taylor

1 p.m. -- Introduction and welcome by Nathan Jay Mabry

1:15 p.m. -- "Felix's Dilemma," a puppet show by Jo Ann Kaminsky

1:45 p.m. -- Bubbles butterflies and jellyfish, free play

2 p.m. -- Magic by George Reader

2:45 p.m. -- "Rumpelstiltskin," a live-streamed puppet show by Dan Raynor of Stevens Puppets

3:30 p.m. -- Interactive music with Papa Rap

4 p.m. -- Giant Puppet Parade around the park

WHERE -- Gulley Park, 1850 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

COST -- Free

INFO -- theartexp.org/events; facebook.com/PuppetsInThePark.

  photo  NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Puppets from the Art Experience parade around the new playground Saturday Oct. 14, 2017 at Wilson Park in Fayetteville. The Parks and Recreation Department celebrated its 50th anniversary with events at Wilson and Walker parks.
  

Print Headline: Puppets Come To Life At Annual Event

