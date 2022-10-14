Giant puppets, Shaky Bugs and more Sunday in Gulley Park

FAQ

Puppets in the Park

WHAT -- The annual Puppets in the Park event returns to Gulley Park in Fayetteville Sunday with art activities, hands-on puppet play and puppet and music shows for all ages. Families and puppet friends welcome. The event is free and hosted by The Art Experience Inc. Donations to the organization will be accepted, and volunteer opportunities are available.

WHEN --

12:30 p.m. -- Shaky Bugs children's music with Jules Taylor

1 p.m. -- Introduction and welcome by Nathan Jay Mabry

1:15 p.m. -- "Felix's Dilemma," a puppet show by Jo Ann Kaminsky

1:45 p.m. -- Bubbles butterflies and jellyfish, free play

2 p.m. -- Magic by George Reader

2:45 p.m. -- "Rumpelstiltskin," a live-streamed puppet show by Dan Raynor of Stevens Puppets

3:30 p.m. -- Interactive music with Papa Rap

4 p.m. -- Giant Puppet Parade around the park

WHERE -- Gulley Park, 1850 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

COST -- Free

INFO -- theartexp.org/events; facebook.com/PuppetsInThePark.