Golden Lions’ game rescheduled for PB

The football game between the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and Alabama A&M, initially scheduled for Sunday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, has been moved to Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday.

UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson said organizers of the River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic did not meet contractual obligations. Robinson said he was grateful for UAPB's adjustment.

"We are thankful to our university administration and athletics department staff for quickly pivoting to ensure we are able to host Alabama A&M so that fans can still see the matchup between the football teams and experience our band and the excitement of our cheer squads," Robinson said.

Alabama A&M Athletic Director Paul Bryant said in a release his school was disappointed and excited.

"Although we are disappointed at not being able to participate in the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, we are excited to be back on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff," Bryant said.

Tickets purchased for the River City HBCU Football Classic, including those through Ticketmaster, will be honored at the Simmons Bank Field entrance gates on game day. Tickets bought from UAPB will be accepted at the entrance gates or refunded.

-- Pete Perkins

GOLF

UALR men set program-best mark

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's team sits 30th in the initial GolfStat college team rankings of the 2022-23 season, topping its previous best of No. 43, where the Trojans finished each of the past two seasons.

UALR -- the highest-ranked team in the Ohio Valley Conference -- won team titles at the Olympic Club Intercollegiate and the Trinity Forest Invitational, following with a runner-up finish at the Windon Memorial Classic. From a head-to-head standpoint, the Trojans are 46-4-1 through four events.

UALR's Matteo Cristoni (No. 69) and Jansen Smith (No. 78) are both ranked among the top 100 individuals. They are the highest-ranked individuals in the Ohio Valley.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

HSU's Cossement, Bianchi grab GAC honors

Henderson State's Nathan Cossement and Allie Bianchi were named were named Great American Conference golfers of the week, the league office announced Thursday.

Cossement picked up his conference-record fourth consecutive golfer of the week honor after carding a 3-under 213 to finish first at the Arkansas Collegiate on Tuesday at El Dorado. The junior has finished first in the past two tournaments.

Bianchi topped the leaderboard at the National Championship Preview in St. Louis with a 1-under 215 to earn her second career GAC Golfer of the Week award. In the three tournaments the HSU women have played this season, Bianchi has finished below par in every event and is sporting a team-best 71.38 stroke average.