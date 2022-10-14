Home Movies

"Quiet Days in Clichy" (not rated, 1 hour, 40 minutes DVD, Blu-ray) Danish artist Jens Jorgen Thorsen's explicit 1970 French New Wave-style comedic drama, based on Henry Miller's semi-autobiographical novella, is notorious for its sexuality, not for its fine filmmaking. It concerns an American writer and his French friend as they share an apartment in the Parisian district of Clichy and enjoy numerous sexual adventures. Originally declared obscene in the U.S., the film was eventually was cleared, then mysteriously disappeared. This is a restored version assembled from a recently discovered original 35mm negative. With Paul Valjean, Wayne Rodda; music by Country Joe McDonald, Ben Webster, Lasse Lunderskov and Andy Sundstrom.

"Summit Fever" (R, 1 hour, 55 minutes, On Demand) An adventure thriller in which a daring dream to scale the world's most challenging trio of mountains turns into a disastrous nightmare for a group of friends when a deadly storm traps them near the summit and cuts off all hope of rescue. With Freddie Thorp, Ryan Phillippe, Michel Biel, Mathilde Warnier; directed by Julian Gilbey.

"The Harrisville Haunting: The Real Conjuring House" (unrated, 2 hours, 5 minutes, On Demand Tuesday) A spooky Halloween-timely documentary in which four paranormal researchers and YouTubers seek to document the paranormal claims of a 200-year-old house in Rhode Island. Now known as the Harrisville Farmhouse, it's the inspiration for the supernatural horror drama "The Conjuring." Are the extreme claims from the film real? With Matt Benton, Joe Vitale, Bill Cook, Eric Conner, Cory Heinzen, Jennifer Heinzen, Keith Johnson, Carl Johnson, Andrea Perron, John Huntington, Kenny Biddle; directed by Benton.

"Ten Tricks" (not rated, 1 hour, 28 minutes, streaming on Fandor) A silly, sweet, sexy satirical comedic romance in which a glamorous madam (Lea Thompson) who, upon deciding she wants to start a family, finds the list of potential prospects to be stunningly sparse. But then there's that neighbor ... With Raymond Cruz, Sam Hennings, Damien Leake; written and directed by Richard Pagano.

"The Pez Outlaw" (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, On Demand) A uniquely entertaining David v. Goliath documentary (part of the lineup at this year's Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival) about Steve Glew, a machinist from small-town Michigan, who boards a plane for eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall to find a secret factory holding the key to the world's most desired and valuable Pez dispensers, turning himself into an improbable hero in the process. Who knew? Directed by Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel.

"Conception" (not rated, 1 hour, 44 minutes, Digital) A fictional film, based on director Tarun Verma's time as a fertility pharmacist, concerns Vic and Ami, whose seemingly perfect marriage and urban lifestyle runs amok when they attempt to start a family and have to resort to in vitro fertilization to have a baby. How far will they go to succeed? With Kareem Ghuneim, Simren Lalani, Anjel GoldMine.

"Hostages" (four 1-hour episode series streaming on HBO Max) A plan for a 48-hour sit-in by Iranian student activists at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979, to protest American imperialism mushrooms into an international crisis that lasts 444 days. This dramatic documentary utilizes archival footage and new interviews with American hostages and Iranian hostage-takers during one of American history's most compelling international deadlocks. Created by Joshua Bennett, Maro Chermayeff, Jeff Dupre, Abbas Ahmadi Motlagh, Sam Pollard and Saralena Weinfield.