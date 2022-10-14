



Happy birthday (Oct. 14): Your competitive spirit is strong, but it's your sense of justice guiding you to a long-awaited victory. Among the year's top blessings will be good people who can keep up with your active life and multifaceted interests.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Creativity is not a quality reserved for a select few humans, it's part of being human. Write down your imaginings. Explore the serious ones with a light heart and take the silly ones quite seriously.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just because something goes unspoken doesn't mean it should be spoken. Words aren't always what's needed to improve the situation. Then again, sometimes they're exactly what's needed, the keys to a cage that set everyone free.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You will change what you say based on the ears that are around you. It's not because you're wishy-washy, but because you are sensitive to those who are younger, older or have a different sensibility.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A good question will sweeten the day. Try these: What captures my curiosity here? Is there something I could do to see things more clearly? How can I lighten things up?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You've figured out what's beneficial to you and it will benefit others too. Don't be surprised when people imitate you. You're a leader whether you feel like one or not. Success breeds followers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The presence of physical pain indicates something is harmful to the body. Emotional pain warns of harm to the soul. You're listening to all the messages now, positive and negative, and moving in the direction of happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You love some of what you are doing, which gives you new guidelines and a direction to work in. When you start loving it all, that's when life will shift. Drop any resistance to the challenge and dive right in. You're up to this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The sense of order in your environment will support you as you move freely toward your goals. Just don't overdo it. An excessive amount of order is uninspiring and strangely demotivating. Maintain a balance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To master a thing takes time and attention, but that is not all. The intelligence you bring to deciding what to pay attention to and for how long will be key to your success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Having the same opinion as many other people doesn't make your opinion right or wrong, it only makes your opinion popular or unpopular. You'll seek truth over validation, reality over consensus.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hearing stories of courage doesn't make a person courageous. The test of bravery is always action. You welcome fear. It gives you the opportunity to be brave. You'll learn what you can count on about yourself and what needs work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The day brings a handful of positive outcomes peppered with a few frustrations. Just when you start to think that your life is hard, someone with a truly difficult circumstance puts it all in perspective.

GROUP DYNAMICS OF AN AIR SIGN TRINE

Often groupwork ends up in a different place than was originally intended. That’s because when people get together, anything can happen. If there’s something you want the group to do, hold on to that intent no matter who gets involved. It also helps when the spirit with which the endeavor is approached harmonizes with the endeavor itself.



