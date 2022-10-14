Hutchinson OKs school safety commission’s report, asks Arkansas lawmakers for assistance

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has approved the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report and written a letter to the General Assembly asking for assistance in helping schools adopt the panel's recommendations.

The Republican governor's approval on Wednesday comes after four months of meetings and discussion among the committee made up of officials from the University of Arkansas' Criminal Justice Institute, law enforcement agencies, the mental health field and schools.

"It is important to note that while the findings of the School Safety Commission are recommendations -- not requirements -- districts are working to implement as many measures as possible," Hutchinson said in the letter.

Recommendations were finalized last month, when commission members unanimously approved that school districts should be required to include implementation status of the recommendations in their annual reports to the public.

Hutchinson has said he hopes districts will use the updated recommendations when requesting funding legislators approved from a $50 million grant program during a special session in August that will be used to address recommendations made by the commission.

"The Commission also made some recommendations that would require further support from the Arkansas legislature," Hutchinson said in his letter. "While the aforementioned $50 million in state grant monies will aid in making needed improvements to school safety, recurring funding is necessary to fully implement the findings of the report."

The safety commission also recommended changing law to allow teachers and administrators to keep classroom doors and exits locked during school hours.

"Your support is necessary to making this change," Hutchinson told the General Assembly in his letter.

[RECOMMENDATIONS: Read the finalized school safety report » arkansasonline.com/1014safety/]

The 24-member commission submitted more than 50 recommendations from its five subcommittees that focused on mental health and prevention; law enforcement and security; audits, emergency operations plans and drills; physical security; and intelligence and communication.

The recommendations include:

• A school safety unit should be formed in the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to better ensure school districts are appropriately implementing school safety-related laws, provide supports to districts in the implementation of school safety recommendations and assist schools in identifying gaps and needed resources to fill these gaps.

• Legislators should consider recurring funding for school districts to implement the commission's recommendations.

• Additional funding should be provided to the Arkansas Center for School Safety to build the capacity of the center to provide training and resources to assist school districts and law enforcement agencies meeting school safety-related laws and recommendations.

• Requiring school districts to include the implementation status of the commission's recommendations in their annual report to the public.

• All exterior and classroom doors to school buildings must remain closed and locked.

• School districts should develop layered, two-way communication access between staff members and administrative staff via various platforms to ensure information sharing and improved alert processes.

• School districts should develop capabilities to monitor communication platforms, on school-owned devices, to include social media outlets as they relate to threats or triggering phrases used by potential active attack suspects.

• Law enforcement agencies are encouraged to develop educational programs and build relationships within their communities to encourage reporting and to identify suspicious activity by those with intent to commit harm.

• Establish a basic statewide school information sharing program for cybersecurity incidents and threats.

• Every campus must have a school safety coordinator, who is part of the district school safety security team.

• Security assessments must be conducted every three years using SITE ASSESS.

• Schools should conduct routine and unannounced safety checks at least monthly to evaluate policies and procedures.

• Require school districts and law enforcement agencies that have jurisdiction over local school districts to conduct a full-scale critical incident exercise every three years. In addition, school districts should conduct tabletop exercise and lockdown drills at least annually.

• Campuses should have an armed presence when staff and children are attending class or a major extracurricular activity.

• The Arkansas School Safety Commission should recognize Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training as the standard active threat response training required for all law enforcement officers and commissioned school security officers.

• The AR Center for School Safety should coordinate a planning group to focus on the development and implementation of a statewide school safety anonymous or confidential tip line.

• All school districts that utilize an anonymous reporting system must establish a behavioral assessment team that follows best practices for team composition and process, and require all team members receive basic and advanced behavioral threat assessment training through the Arkansas Center for School Safety.

• Districts should have access to a dashboard or similar system that would facilitate student data analysis for identifying at-risk behaviors, which would provide for early intervention that could offer additional academic, social or emotional support.

Each recommendation came with justifications or implementation plans, including the recommendation that all campuses have an armed presence, which was one of the most contentious proposals.

"The intent of the Arkansas School Safety Commission is to have armed security within each building," the latest report states. "Based on past events, armed responders located within school buildings reduce the time an active shooter has to freely target the innocent."

The report states most school districts have an armed presence, but not on every school campus.

"If there is an armed presence, it is periodically interrupted due to the school resource officer having responsibilities elsewhere in the district, or other responsibilities within the community that removes them from the school," the report states.

Schools also can use commissioned school security officers as a replacement for school resource officers. A commissioned school security officer can be private security or a school employee who has been certified by the Arkansas State Police to carry a gun on campus.

Results of the 2022 School Safety Assessment survey found there are 87 school districts using a total of 528 commissioned school security officers.

"Unfortunately, 60% of districts using [commissioned school security officers] have not adopted the enhanced requirements recommended by the Commission," the report states.

The recommendation to monitor communication platforms on school-owned devices was inspired by the 2021 Secret Service Averting Targeted School Violence Report, which said plotters of school violence often shared their intentions verbally, online or through audio recordings.

The commission's intelligence and communication subcommittee was presented with information regarding the Little Rock School District's technology monitoring program. District systems reviewed 93,870 items and spent 806 man hours during the process, and ultimately identified 77 incidents that were deemed immediate response situations.

"Having the ability to monitor devices being used at school or through the use of the district's internet system is critical," the report states. "It is just as important that once the potential suspects are identified that law enforcement have the means and investigative knowledge in monitoring and collecting evidence from the social media platforms in a legal and ethical manner."

The state's original school safety commission, created in March 2018, submitted 30 recommendations in its 124-page report. Under the governor's executive order, the current commission was charged with reviewing the previous commission's report and providing an update on the status of school safety across Arkansas.

Commission members were not allowed to discuss gun restrictions or laws and were limited to making recommendations on the criteria Hutchinson set in his executive order.