• Vernon Wilson of Hills­borough, N.C., was arrested after Burlington officers investigating an attempted home invasion found a finger that had been severed in the doorway struggle and the print led them to their suspect.

• Jesse Huy of Strafford, Mo., pleaded guilty to killing three family members because "they wouldn't leave" his house, adding, "I've been waiting for a week for them to leave; I've had enough."

• Clayton Alexander McCoy of Chesterland, Ohio, who seriously wounded a romantic rival in Maryland, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges over a homemade bomb in a gift-wrapped box left on the victim's porch.

• Viorel Pricop of Allen Park, Mich., was arrested on charges of setting fire to 25 semitrailers at fuel stations and rest stops in eight states over two years after a trucking company helped send him to prison for two years for transportation of stolen goods.

• Tammy Hall, a Montana State Library commissioner, had argued that the colors brought to mind an LGBTQ Pride flag, prompting approval of a new logo with colors pulled from the state flag, though Hall said it just changed "a couple of hues" and was a "slap in the face."

• Dave Hagengruber of Montana's wildlife department said a bird hunter near Glacier National Park was charged by a 677-pound bear that knocked him over and stepped on him, but he survived by firing a shotgun and a handgun, with the bear retreating and eventually being euthanized.

• Samantha Murray of California's Fish and Game Commission said, "I really hope we're talking about meaningful protections" as the state again delayed a decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened amid hotter temperatures, worsening drought and development threats.

• Thomas Wilson, a judge in a trial over the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said he'd noticed "a small smirk" and pledged to pay close attention as prosecutors raised concerns about a female juror who they say has been smiling at a member of the Wolverine Watchmen.

• Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. stands accused of impersonating a billionaire, swindling $11 million out of the Hollywood tycoon's bank account and buying gold coins and a mansion in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, a crime that prosecutors say he orchestrated from his maximum-security prison cell.