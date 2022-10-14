Inflation surpasses forecasts at 8.2%

U.S. consumer prices in September climbed more quickly than expected, and a key inflation measure reached a fresh 40-year high, Labor Department data showed Thursday, despite aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

Overall consumer prices climbed 8.2% in the year through September, more than what economists recently surveyed by Bloomberg expected, but a slight moderation from the 8.3% increase in the year through August.

After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, the so-called core consumer price index, or CPI, increased 6.6% in the year through September, its fastest annual pace since 1982.

But Fed officials and Wall Street analysts more closely watch the monthly figures, including what happened between August and September.

The data gives a clearer snapshot of how prices are evolving in real time -- and offered even more pronounced reasons Thursday to worry.

On a monthly basis, inflation climbed 0.4% in September, much more than the prior month's 0.1% reading, while the core index climbed 0.6% to match a big gain in the previous month.

The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a 0.2% overall gain from August and a 0.4% monthly rise in the core index.

"We still have no evidence that inflation is decelerating," said Matthew Luzzetti, an economist at Deutsche Bank. "Let alone the clear and convincing evidence that the Fed is looking for."

Because fast inflation has lingered for more than a year and a half and broadened to an array of goods and services -- and because it is proving so relentlessly rapid -- central bankers are likely to remain squarely focused on cooling off the economy and wrestling inflation lower.

Fed policymakers have raised interest rates five times this year and signaled that they expect to debate at their Nov. 1-2 rate-setting meeting an increase of a half-point or three-quarters of a point.

While Fed policy takes time to be effective, inflation is picking up in demand-sensitive sectors that the central bank thinks it can affect, so the numbers are likely to signal to policymakers that they have more work to do in slowing down consumption and the labor market.

"This is very troubling -- the trend is very troubling," said Blerina Uruci, a U.S. economist at T. Rowe Price Inc., who explained that the hot inflation figure likely confirmed a three-quarter-point move and is expected to force the Fed to remain aggressive even beyond that. "It is hard to see how they build the case to step down the pace in December."

SHIFTING SPIKES

With widespread cost spikes, the September data showed that prices for many physical goods, including clothing, used cars, furniture and appliances, actually dropped last month.

A key factor is that supply chain snarls have eased, and many large retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. have discounted items to clear a glut of product.

Yet the price drops were not as steep as many economists expected -- and were more than offset by sharp increases in services prices, including health care, auto repair and housing.

"The primary driver of inflation has rotated away from goods prices and to services," said Eric Winograd, U.S. economist at AllianceBernstein Holding LP. "Services inflation is heavily influenced by wages, and so it is going to take a meaningful weakening of the labor market to bring inflation to heel."

A measure of housing costs jumped 0.8% in September, the largest such increase in 32 years.

The Fed's rate increases have led to much higher mortgage rates -- the average on a 30-year fixed home loan is nearly 7% -- and caused home sales to tumble and prices to falter. But declining house prices will take time to feed through into the government's measure.

The cost of health insurance jumped 2.1% from August to September and more than 28% over the past 12 months -- a record one-year increase. Medical services overall increased 6.5% in the year.

In other markets, the cost of auto repairs surged 15% in September from a year earlier, also a record high. The supply chains of many car parts are still disrupted. Transportation services were up 14.6%.

DRIVING CHANGE

While the Fed bases its 2% inflation target on a separate measure from the Commerce Department -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- the Labor Department's CPI is closely watched by policymakers, traders and the public.

The core index is considered a more reliable barometer of underlying inflation given the volatility of food and energy prices.

Geopolitical developments likely also keep inflation elevated. OPEC+ recently announced oil production cuts, and a potential gasoline export ban by the Biden administration could backfire with higher pump prices.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to disrupt supplies of commodities like wheat, while the White House is also considering a ban on Russian aluminum -- a key component in cars and iPhones -- in response to the country's military escalation in Ukraine.

Fed officials have repeatedly emphasized in recent weeks the need to control inflation, even if that means higher unemployment and causing a recession.

In minutes from their September meeting released Wednesday, many policymakers emphasized "the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action."

Central banks' determination to crush inflation, in the U.S. and abroad, has prompted a deterioration in the economic outlook globally. Excluding the unprecedented falloff in 2020 from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund expects economic growth to slow to the weakest level since 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Inflation in services is being fueled by steady consumer demand. Although there are signs that lower-income Americans are cutting back, higher-income households still appear willing to spend on travel, restaurant meals and services like veterinary care amid higher prices.

"We are starting to see persistent inflation creeping into the economy," said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group. "We are really concerned about this turning into a wage-price spiral, with wages rising and making it hard to get inflation down anytime soon."

Information for this article was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, Reade Pickert and staff of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.