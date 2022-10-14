Let’s Eat! Three restaurants planned for downtown Rogers development

Three new restaurants are coming to the heart of downtown Rogers.

The development at 200 S. First St., called The District, has been under construction for about four months, Shawn Dible, owner of Elevate Property Management, said in an interview last week.

The two-story building will have restaurants, patios, a short-term rental apartment and office space.

The three restaurants along the building's bottom floor will include a beer and wine bar called Pub on the Bricks, a Mexican restaurant called Casa Alejo and an Asian fusion concept called House 1830, according to Dible.

Dible, who grew up in Rogers and owns residential and commercial properties downtown, said he hopes to have the development finished by the end of the first quarter next year.

"We'd like to see this area thrive. We're thrilled to death to see all of the activity down here," he said.

Rogers residents can also look forward to a downtown craft beer festival Oktoberfest this Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

More than 20 breweries will be represented, according to the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce. Food tents will serve brats and pretzels, and polka music will be performed on Butterfield Stage.

Mexican restaurants

In addition to the downtown Rogers location, Casa Alejo is also planning to open soon in downtown Springdale at 101 W. Emma Ave.

Stay tuned for more information about the restaurant in the near future.

Queens Mexican Cuisine also opened back in July in Fayetteville. It is open at 3931 N. Shiloh Drive from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week.

Nautical Bowls

Chain restaurant Nautical Bowls is planning to open a location at 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Tropical Smoothie Cafe, in Fayetteville.

Founded in Minnesota, the business serves acai bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and soy-free, according to its website.

The chain currently has about 20 restaurants across the country, most of them in Minnesota, with more planned from Utah to Connecticut to Florida, according to the site.

The Hive

It's not a new restaurant, but The Hive at 21c Bentonville has officially announced that Micah Klasky is the restaurant's new executive chef after taking over as the interim during the last few months.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to helm such a storied restaurant," the Arkansas native said. "I'm thrilled to expand on The Hive's culinary repertoire and outstanding reputation, both locally and nationally. We have great things ahead of us and can't wait to share them."

In addition to occupying roles as sous chef and chef de cuisine at the Bentonville restaurant, Klasky has worked in the kitchen of the Capital Hotel in Little Rock.

"Micah is the perfect person to be leading The Hive into its next phase, and we could not be more thrilled to see him step into this role. His dedication to his team, his commitment to supporting local growers and artisans in Arkansas, and his culinary creativity make him a true force," Vanessa Miller, 21c Museum Hotel's senior director of food and beverage, said.

James Beard-nominated chef Matthew McClure, who helped open the restaurant in 2013, announced in late July that he would be stepping down from the role. McClure has yet to publicly announce future plans, but he is currently executive chef at The Woodstock Inn and Resort in Woodstock, Vt.

Tin Roof

Nashville-based bar, restaurant and live music chain Tin Roof opened in August in the former Hog Haus Brewing Company building at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville.

The venue at 430 W. Dickson St. is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

What's going on in your neighborhood? Let us know by emailing Garrett Moore at gmoore@nwaonline.com.