Get their act together

It appears the Republican Party has been blinded by a showman. A huckster of the highest caliber. Political races have become not a race between the best each team has to offer but the least of two poor choices. The Republicans and the Democrats are both guilty of the same.

Donald Trump won in 2016 because he was not Hillary Clinton. She had a lot of baggage and he was a showman with a good spin team. Joe Biden won in 2020 because he was not Trump. He (Biden) is not (IMHO) a good leader, but he too has those around him that can make him look like a good Democrat.

The Republicans need to ditch their fear of what Trump might say or do if they call him out, and get back to serving the people that put them there. Democrats need to consider doing the same thing, serving those that elected them instead of bickering and finding fault with everything anyone has to say that they didn't think of first. There is so much in-fighting that no wonder the world is in such turmoil. The U.S. is busy beating itself up and has no time to monitor or make decisions that would help our allies.

China knows we are distracted. Russia knows we are distracted. North Korea knows we are distracted. It is past time the U.S. bonded together and our leaders tried to act like leaders instead of old folks acting like a gaggle of geese!

MICHAEL HUGHES

Sherwood

The election's rigged

I think there is no reason to campaign or vote. Arkansas has already chosen its next governor. Like Russia, American oligarchs finance and control the outcome of our so-called democratic experiment, forcing their will on innocent hardworking families they employ to keep them in power. Our silence on this issue will not be misquoted!

I believe Chris Jones will win this election because in a true democracy American citizens win elections, not money.

LARRY HARRIS

Pine Bluff

Board on wrong road

Schools are meant to be a breeding ground for critical thinking. That means you read books with diverse opinions and worldviews. It means you listen to ideas you disagree with, digest them, mull them over, form your own opinions and move on to become a better person for it.

The Conway School Board didn't choose that route Tuesday night. It chose a road that leads to an echo chamber littered with mediocrity and ignorance along the way.

Not one test score was improved Tuesday night. Not one teacher was provided support. Not one administrator's job was made easier. Instead, the school board gave itself a participation trophy in a battle waged alone, and it managed to further marginalize a group of students in the process.

The school board's actions did nothing but weaken a school district it is compelled to protect.

LEE HOGAN

Conway

Learning from history

Did you see the masterpiece Ken Burns and his crew did on PBS about the Holocaust? Germans burning all the Jews, men, women and children, and burning the books that told the awful truth about them (the Germans).

Did you see the Republicans vote to banish books from our schools that reveal the awful truth about us? So much for our history being taught in our schools.

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Try checking research

Re the column by Mr. Cal Thomas on Oct 12: I'll be frank, I don't like Vice President Kamala Harris, and I also don't like when Mr. Thomas is intentionally obtuse about the definition of "people of color." Language evolves based on how people use it. Awful used to mean things worthy of awe, but if I told my friends they were awful, I doubt they'd take it that way. Point is, language changes.

But I digress. Mr. Thomas, you said that "storms don't discriminate." You're right, they don't: People do. Due to discrimination (done by people), people of color are more likely to suffer long-term financial damage from natural disasters. Don't believe me? Believe a peer-reviewed study from Rice University, "Damages Done: The Longitudinal Impacts of Natural Hazards on Wealth Inequality in the United States" (Junia Howell and James R. Elliot, August 2018).

Using data from nearly 3,500 families across the U.S., and governmental data on damage and FEMA aid, the researchers followed those families from 1999 through 2013. The researchers looked at the personal wealth impact. What they found was that white families who lived in counties with $10 billion in damage from '99 to 2013 gained an average of $126,000 in wealth. Black families who lived in counties with $10 billion in damage on average had a wealth decrease of $27,000. This is just one study, but if I didn't have a 300-word limit to this letter, I would gladly provide you more examples and evidence of the inequality that exists in the way people are affected by storms.

Please consider a Google search of the research rather than a Google search of the words "is white a color?" in the future.

KATHLEEN MOWERY

Little Rock

How embarrassing

How demeaning it must have been for Sen. Tom Cotton to stand behind Herschel Walker as he related a story about a stud bull. A bull who impregnated three cows and coveted three more.

Is this the Republican Party that espouses Christian values? How embarrassing that someone representing the people of Arkansas would stoop so low as to stand on stage and condone that rhetoric. Our state deserves better. Use your vote wisely on Nov. 8.

DORRIE MECKES

Cabot