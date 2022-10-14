Limiting big plays still issue for ASU

JONESBORO -- There's been good news and bad news for the Arkansas State defense through the first half of the 2022 season.

On a positive note, the Red Wolves have allowed 60 or more yards on a play twice -- touchdown receptions of 51 and 77 yards by Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Old Dominion's Ali Jennings, respectively. That's a far cry from a year ago, when ASU surrendered 15 plays of 60-plus yards.

But when it comes to "explosive plays" as defined by the Red Wolves' coaching staff -- 20 yards or more -- only eight teams in the nation have given up more than ASU's 35.

The ASU defense entered last weekend as the second-most improved unit in the nation, its year-over-year yards per game through five weeks dropping from 563.8 to 361.4.

But James Madison had eight explosive plays last Saturday in their 42-20 win at ASU, with seven coming in the second half and two going for touchdowns.

"I thought the first 31 plays of the game, we played exceptionally well on defense," Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones said, referring to the fact that James Madison didn't score until nearly midway through the second quarter. "I just think [the difference from that point forward] was individual breakdowns, whether it was miss[ing] contain on the quarterback, the linebacker not running through his gap, the safety not fitting his gap. It was a combination of all the small details."

If the Red Wolves' defense was able to create explosive plays of its own -- sacks, tackles for loss and takeaways -- its woes might be more tolerable.

Against the Dukes, however, ASU went without a sack or takeaway.

For the season, the Red Wolves have forced three turnovers -- a Grambling State interception and fumbles by Ohio State and Louisiana-Monroe. Just Notre Dame and Stanford have fewer takeaways.

"We pursue the football, [but] we don't really think about the ball," ASU safety Justin Parks said. "We just think about getting the guy down. ... [Turnovers] can change games."

Arkansas State's opponent this week, Southern Mississippi, has created eight interceptions, but its minus-3 turnover margin is the second-worst among Sun Belt Conference teams.

But turnover statistics are generally volatile. An increased focus from the ASU defense could change the long-term outlook on that side of the ball.

Until then, it's a matter of finding other paths to affecting the tenor of games.

"We have to do a better job of coaching, we have to do a better job of demanding, we have to do a better job of executing," Jones said. "That's the thing where you say, 'We're close,' but it's frustrating as a coach, too."

Up next

Arkansas State (2-4, 1-2) at Southern Miss. (2-3, 0-1)

WHEN 6 p.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE M.M. Roberts Stadium,

Hattiesburg, Miss.

LINE Southern Mississippi by 4 1/2

TV None

RADIO Red Wolves Sports Network



