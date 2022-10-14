LIVE! A Music Calendar featuring Arkansalsa Saturday at the Jones Center

Arkansalsa 2022 kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at The Jones Center in Springdale. The day will feature a special DJ performance and community art project with Fermin Hurtado and live music from Funk Factory, Dos Voces Divinas as well as dance performances with Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico, Los Chinelos Morelenses Unidos and Panther Island Dancers, plus a car show, salsa tasting contest and more at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. onecommunityar.org/en/arkansalsa.

• Mary Gauthier plays at 7 p.m. today ($30 and up) at at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Scotty Austin and The Alive play at 8 p.m. today ($15-$20); Jeff Horton Band performs with Robbing Ford at 7 p.m. Saturday ($15-$30) at The Meteor, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Trillium Salon Series presents percussionist Jon Mueller with clarinetist Craig Colorusso from 4-5 p.m. Saturday at Buckminster Fuller's Fly's Eye Dome at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Bentonville. trilliumsalonseries.com

• The Blind Boys of Alabama perform at 6 p.m. Sunday ($75) at Fayetteville Town Center for the "Good News and The Blues" fundraiser for Music Moves.

• Buddy Shute & Mark McGee play from 5:30-6:30 today at the Juke Joint Exhibit in the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square. buddyshute.com.

• Preacher Lawson performs at 7 p.m. today at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. today; Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame play at 7 p.m. Saturday; Kurt Hunter plays at 4 p.m. Sunday at at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

• Women in the Round featuring Molley Healy, Shannon Wurst, Patti Steel, Emily Rowland with Kim Kutina, Heather Kearney and The Grateful Gals starts at 5 p.m. Saturday ($20) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

