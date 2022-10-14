MLB playoff glance

TUESDAY'S GAMES
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Houston 8, Seattle 7
NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
San Diego 5, LA Dodgers 3
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Houston 4, Seattle 2
Houston leads series 2-0
Cleveland at NY Yankees, ppd. rain
TODAY'S GAMES
All times Central
Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at NY Yankees (Cortes 12-4), 12:07 p.m. (TBS)
NY Yankees lead series 1-0
Atlanta (TBA) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 3:37 p.m. (FS1)
Series tied 1-1
LA Dodgers (Gonsolin (16-11)) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 7:37 p.m. (FS1)
Series tied 1-1
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Atlanta (TBA) at Philadelphia (TBA), 1:07 p.m. (FS1)
Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
NY Yankees (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:37 p.m. (TBS)
LA Dodgers (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego (TBA), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
SUNDAY'S GAMES
x-if necessary
x-Houston at Seattle, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
MONDAY'S GAMES
x-Seattle at Houston, 4:07 p.m. (TNT)
x-Cleveland at NY Yankees, 6:37 p.m. (TBS)