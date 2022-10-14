Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MLB playoff glance

Today at 1:59 a.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Houston 8, Seattle 7

NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

San Diego 5, LA Dodgers 3

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Houston 4, Seattle 2

Houston leads series 2-0

Cleveland at NY Yankees, ppd. rain

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at NY Yankees (Cortes 12-4), 12:07 p.m. (TBS)

NY Yankees lead series 1-0

Atlanta (TBA) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 3:37 p.m. (FS1)

Series tied 1-1

LA Dodgers (Gonsolin (16-11)) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 7:37 p.m. (FS1)

Series tied 1-1

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Atlanta (TBA) at Philadelphia (TBA), 1:07 p.m. (FS1)

Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

NY Yankees (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:37 p.m. (TBS)

LA Dodgers (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego (TBA), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)

SUNDAY'S GAMES

x-if necessary

x-Houston at Seattle, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-NY Yankees at Cleveland, 6:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

MONDAY'S GAMES

x-Seattle at Houston, 4:07 p.m. (TNT)

x-Cleveland at NY Yankees, 6:37 p.m. (TBS)

Print Headline: MLB playoff glance

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT