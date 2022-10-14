The world in brief: N. Korea launches missile, border flights

N. Korea launches missile, border flights

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea early today launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, the South's military said, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the missile lifted off from the North's capital region at 1:49 a.m.

The Japanese Defense Ministry and prime minister's office also tweeted that North Korea launched a possible missile.

It's the latest in a series of missile launches by North Korea in recent weeks. North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-launches of long-range cruise missiles that he said successfully demonstrated his military's expanding nuclear strike capabilities.

North Korea said Monday that its missile tests in the past two weeks were simulated nuclear attacks on key South Korean and U.S. targets. North Korea said the weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Seoul and Washington for staging "dangerous" joint naval exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.

Lebanon approves border deal with Israel

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said Thursday that the cash-strapped country has approved a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel.

Lebanon and Israel both claim around 330 square miles of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields.

The agreement to demarcate the maritime border comes after months of talks mediated by senior U.S. official Amos Hochstein, and would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries, which have formally been at war since Israel's creation in 1948.

"This indirect agreement responds to Lebanese demands and maintains all our rights," Aoun said in a televised speech.

Aoun made the announcement hours after meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri, who had received copies of Hochstein's latest iteration of the agreement earlier this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that both countries agreed to "formally" end their maritime border dispute, and that their leaders both told him they were ready to take next steps.

Israel's Cabinet on Wednesday voted in favor of the U.S.-brokered deal by a "large majority" of its ministers. The agreement will be forwarded to the Knesset, or parliament, for a two-week review period before a final Cabinet vote.

Iraq elects leader after rocket attacks

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi lawmakers on Thursday elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as the country's next president, defying threats of further violence after a barrage of rocket attacks earlier in the day and taking a key step toward ending a crippling political vacuum.

At least nine rockets targeted Iraq's Parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of the government, ahead of a much-anticipated session where lawmakers forged ahead with the formation of the next government despite the political crisis. At least five people were wounded.

Per Iraqi law, the president must call on Parliament's largest bloc to nominate a premier. Iraq's Parliament seats 329.

The Iran-backed Coordination Framework, composed of largely Shiite parties, has named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as their premier-designate, after submitting a formal letter claiming to be the largest bloc on Thursday.

Latif, 78, was elected with a vote of 162 out of 261 votes cast. He served as water resources minister from 2003 until 2010 and has been an advisor to the head of state since. Outgoing President Barham Saleh reportedly walked out of the parliament building as the votes were tallied. He lost with 99 votes.

Iran president blames protests on U.S.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran's president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a "failed policy of destabilization" targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown.

President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly dismissed the unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in policy custody as a purported Western plot, without providing evidence. His latest remarks came after protests started in cities across Iran on Wednesday, with videos showing security forces apparently firing toward demonstrators.

The protests, in which girls and women of all ages have removed their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the country's 2009 Green Movement. Raisi, a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has likened the protesters to "flies" and sought to downplay the unrest.

Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult amid the internet restrictions and the arrests of at least 40 journalists in the country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.





A TV screen shows an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military's expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for "actual war," state media said Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, supervises tests of long-range cruise missiles at an undisclosed location in North Korea Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

