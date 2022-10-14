NASA sets after-midnight moon launch next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — If NASA finally gets to ignite its huge rocket for the Artemis I moon mission, it’s going to light up the night skies across Florida on one of three November launch dates that all fall after midnight at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA’s first attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket topped with the Orion space capsule falls on Nov. 14 with a 69-minute window that opens at 12:07 a.m. Two two-hour backup windows are available on Nov. 16 starting at 1:04 a.m. and Nov. 19 starting at 1:45 a.m.

With its 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, it will be the most powerful rocket ever to launch from Earth.

Next month’s full moon falls on Nov. 8, so the first attempt should feature a waning gibbous moon still rising high in the eastern sky at midnight. And Florida’s frequent afternoon showers will be not as much of a concern in the overnight hours.

The uncrewed Orion capsule will make several orbits around the moon, traveling farther from Earth than any other human-rated spacecraft before returning Dec. 9 after more than 25 days for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.



