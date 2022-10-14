NWA Tech Summit set for next week

This year's NWA Tech Summit will offer two full days of speakers from technology companies as well as entrepreneurs' pitch contests, social events and a booth expo.

The technology conference starts with a reception on Sunday evening, followed by keynote speakers and breakout sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Events will be held at venues around downtown Bentonville.

The summit is hosted by the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce and underwritten by the Walton Family Foundation. Other sponsors include Tyson Foods Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., the Northwest Arkansas Council, the University of Arkansas' Blockchain Center of Excellence and Walmart.

This year's summit features five programming tracks: mobility and supply chain; health and wellness; entrepreneurship; cybersecurity; and Web 3.0. Extracurricular events include an excursion to the NFT Art Gallery with an RSVP. Sessions for high school students will be held Monday at no charge.

Companies with demo booths include DroneUp, Gatik, Arkansas Center for Data Sciences, Kitestring, Couchbase and SES Robotic Dogs.

-- Serenah McKay

Home energy-bill spike not letting up

American households are enduring the longest streak of double-digit increases for monthly natural gas and electricity bills in decades, adding stress to cash-strapped budgets already hurt by widespread inflation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gas bills in September were about 33% higher than a year earlier to chalk up an 18th consecutive double-digit percentage gain, according to Labor Department data. That's the longest streak in more than three decades, when a 58-month run of such gains ended in September 1983. Electric bills, which rose 15.5% last month, are on a seven-month streak of double-digit gains, the longest run in 16 years.

U.S. heating bills are poised to be even costlier, given signs of soaring oil and natural gas prices and cooling temperatures ahead of winter along with disruptions exacerbated by a European energy crisis and Russia's war in the Ukraine.

-- Bloomberg News

Index up by 3.23, closing at 742.34

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 742.34, up 3.23.

"Equities dropped sharply following a September CPI report above expectations as the S&P index completed a 50% retracement of the advance from the 2020 low to the 2022 high but stocks subsequently mounted a furious rally as bearish investor positioning sparked short covering on the data," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.