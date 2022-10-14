North Little Rock Middle School teacher named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year





Capri Salaam, a social studies teacher at North Little Rock Middle School, was named the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Salaam teaches social studies in grades seven and eight.

As regional finalist, Salaam received a $1,000 prize and an additional $1,000 for being named a state semi-finalist. Today, as the state’s teacher of the year, she received an additional $14,000 award sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation. She is now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Salaam’s one-year tenure as state teacher of the year will begin July 1, 2023. During her reign, she will travel the state representing teachers and promoting her platform — improving the mental health of students and ongoing social-emotional learning. Salaam also will be a non-voting member on the state Board of Education, providing a teacher’s voice and perspective to policymakers.

Read Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.



