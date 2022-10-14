Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Jamil Hamidullah, 26, of 2106 S.E. Falcon Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Hamidullah was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kristy Smith, 36, of Winslow, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Smith was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Cornelius Hill, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Hill was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• David Robinson, 18, of 2717 W. Quail Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Galindo Mendoza, 32, of 261B Sage St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Mendoza was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Samantha Tolliver, 25, of 20225 Fawn Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Tolliver was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.