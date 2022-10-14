GOLF

Angles shares lead in Spain

Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 5-under 66 at Valderrama to sit in a five-way tie for the lead at the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain, on Thursday. Angles is tied with Min Woo Lee, David Horsey, Jazz Janewattananond and Soren Kjeldsen. Lee is coming off a third-place finish at the Spanish Open last week and is trying to improve on his runner-up finish to Matt Fitzpatrick at Valderrama last year. Angles made six birdies to recover from an early bogey.

Steele surges late

Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan. "Everybody says if you birdie 18, dinner tastes better," Steele said. "But four in a row is definitely, really nice and feels good." It was a happy return to the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, where Steele was the runner-up a year ago in the same tournament behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. The Zozo Championship is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no covid-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. It was a big day for other Americans as well. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the course on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two back. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore turned in an even-par 70.

FOOTBALL

No vote on owner's status

There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's status at next week's owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private. Snyder's ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday following an ESPN report detailing Snyder's efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Brady faces fine?

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

BASEBALL

Rockies fire hitting coach

The Colorado Rockies parted ways with hitting coach Dave Magadan after a season in which the team averaged a franchise-low 4.31 runs per game. The Rockies also reassigned third base/infield coach Stu Cole to a minor league position, the team announced Thursday. Colorado finished 68-94 and missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. Colorado's offense struggled with slugger Kris Bryant limited to 42 games due to back soreness and plantar fasciitis. The team had a .254 average, which was the second-lowest in team history behind last season's .249 mark. Their 149 home runs also were the second-fewest over a full season in franchise history.

TENNIS

Swiatek moves on

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to post a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Zheng Qinwen of China in her opening match Thursday at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Contending with a steady mist that caused a 30-minute delay just after the match's initial point was played and a brief halt early in the second set, Swiatek shook off the hard-hitting Qinwen, ranked 28th, in the Round-of-16 match. Swiatek's victory was the 61st on the WTA tour this year for the 21-year-old from Poland, who has held the world's top ranking since April 4.

Local favorite advances

Playing in his home region of Tuscany, third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti rolled past 74th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy, on Thursday. The 20-year-old Musetti hit 21 winners to his Spanish opponent's eight. Musetti, who is from Carrara, will next play Mackenzie McDonald, who eliminated Italian wild card Francesco Passaro 6-4, 7-5 on the hard court inside the Palazzo Wanny. Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima, another American, defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-3, 6-4.