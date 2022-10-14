Oklahoma pitcher pledges to Hogs

Class of 2023 right-handed pitcher Diego Ramos committed to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Ramos, 6-3 and 190 pounds of Vian, Okla., chose the Razorbacks over numerous Big 12 and SEC schools. He has played for the Tulsa-based Sandlot Baseball program since he was 13 and comes from a family full of Division I athletes.

“Diego has been a part of our Sandlot family since his older brother Javy played for us back in 2016,” Sandlot coach Gunner Glad said. “Diego is part of a very athletic family. His dad played professional baseball, mother played D1 basketball, sister D1 basketball, brother D1 and now professional baseball. “

Glad said Diego Ramos’ fastball ranged from 90 to 94 mph as he went 5-1 this summer. He pitched 27 innings, had 32 strikeouts, gave up 24 hits and held opponents to a .230 batting average. He also throws a curveball and changeup.

“We knew he was going to be special,” Glad said. “Not only did the ball come out of his extremely well, it was evident he loved baseball. Anytime you combine talent and a true love for the game, you're bound to have something special.”

He pitched two innings and had two strikeouts in Sandlot’s first game of the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association World Championships in Florida on Oct. 6-9. He also had four strikeouts against the Arkansas Sticks 18-under Brewster/White Sox Scout Team during the event.

Glad said Ramos has been steady in the good and tough times.

“What stood out to me the most, besides his electric fastball, was his ability to control what he can control and compete,” Glad said. “Through the good and bad he was always the same guy, and his teammates love him.

“It’s been a pleasure watching Diego grow over the past five years and we are excited he will be a Razorback.”