100 years ago

Oct. 14, 1922

MORRILTON -- John Brent, on trial for first degree murder for killing Leonard Hare several months ago, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter today and sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. ... Marvin Brent, brother of John Brent, and Hare had quarreled and on the day of the killing the two met at a store at Cleveland. They had an argument and each went to get his gun. The men were disarmed, however, when they returned to the store, but Hare pulled a small revolver from his pocket and fired one shot, striking Jeff Brent's shoulder. He then fled toward his automobile, but John Brent fired at him with a rifle, killing him almost instantly.

50 years ago

Oct. 14, 1972

• A report Friday on the results of an intensified highway surveillance program by the State Police this month showed a dramatic reduction in the number of highway deaths. Governor Bumpers announced last month that state troopers were being asked to volunteer to work an extra day a week during October to try to curtail the rising number of traffic deaths. The men were to get no extra pay, and the program caused minor political controversy. ... Col. William C. Miller, chief of the Police Services Division, reported that the troopers in 12 days had made 3,296 arrests, including 251 for driving while intoxicated, and had made a total of 10,072 "contacts" with violators, which included warnings without arrests. The troopers investigated 434 wrecks.

25 years ago

Oct. 14, 1997

• Most Little Rock Inn residents have relocated after the downtown hotel closed Monday, Mayor Jim Dailey said. Pulaski County Chancellor Vann Smith declared the inn at Sixth and Center streets a public nuisance on Friday and ordered it closed by Monday. In a lawsuit filed in June, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley called the 150-room residential inn a haven for drug dealers, thieves and prostitutes. Jegley asked at Friday's trial for the city's help in aiding "innocent victims" of the decision. ... Dailey said the city's community services staff on Monday found "very few" who have not found space in shelters or low-priced hotels.

10 years ago

Oct. 14, 2012

ST. JOE -- Two days previously, the grass in a large planting for wildlife was lush, green and more than knee-high. Two days later, it was gone. Biologist Stacey Clark with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission pointed out devastation left in large areas on the Richland Valley Sonny Varnell Conservation Area, a part of the agency's Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area near the Buffalo River in Newton and Searcy counties. This assault by fall armyworms isn't an isolated case. It has happened on other wildlife management areas and on pastures, hayfields and even lawns in many areas of Arkansas. Armyworms are nothing new. Why they appeared now and in such numbers is debatable. Some blame the arrival of the worms on 2012's unusual weather in Arkansas -- prolonged drought that was ended by Hurricane Isaac's remnants of heavy rain in some areas and strong winds.