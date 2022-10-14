The nation in brief: Pfizer: New booster is more effective

Pfizer: New booster is more effective

Pfizer and its German vaccine partner said their booster tailored to the latest omicron variants raised more antibodies against the dominant strains of covid-19 compared with the original shot.

Blood from 80 volunteers collected seven days after the booster shot showed an increase in neutralizing antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in a study, Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday.

The vaccines were authorized without data showing their performance in humans. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to release additional data in coming weeks measuring immune responses one month following administration of the new bivalent booster. They have not shared data on the shot's efficacy, which would offer a better measure of protection against widely circulating variants.

"While we expect more mature immune-response data from the clinical trial of our omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in the coming weeks, we are pleased to see encouraging responses just one week after vaccination in younger and older adults," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said.

"These early data suggest that our bivalent vaccine is anticipated to provide better protection against currently circulating variants than the original vaccine, and potentially help to curb future surges in cases this winter," Bourla said.

The U.S. fall booster campaign has thus far faltered. Only 11.5 million Americans have been administered a newly modified vaccine, a fraction compared with previous booster campaigns.

On Wednesday, U.S. regulators expanded access to the new bivalent booster shots to include children 5 and older.

Covid health crisis forecast into '23

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration said Thursday that the covid-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter.

The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people's minds, with daily deaths and infections dropping.

The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has dramatically changed how health services are delivered.

The declaration enabled the emergency authorization of covid vaccines, testing and treatments for free. It expanded Medicaid coverage to millions of people, many of whom who will risk losing that coverage once the emergency ends. It temporarily opened up telehealth access for Medicare recipients, enabling doctors to collect the same rates for those visits and encouraging health networks to adopt telehealth technology.

Since the beginning of this year, Republicans have pressed the administration to end the emergency. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has urged Congress to provide billions more in aid to pay for vaccines and testing. The government ceased sending free covid-19 tests in the mail last month, saying it had run out of money.

Florida expands voting access after Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people.

The move, which followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties as well as voting rights groups, comes as Florida undertakes recovery from the Category 4 hurricane that hit Sept. 28 and leveled parts of the state.

The order extends the number of early voting days in the three counties and authorizes election supervisors to designate additional early voting locations, steps that allow voters to cast ballots at any polling place in their registered county from Oct. 24 through Election Day. Election supervisors can also relocate or consolidate polling places if necessary.

It also waives training requirements for poll workers and suspends a signature requirement for voters requesting to have a mail ballot sent to an address different from the one election officials have on file.

Gun-toters acquitted of vote meddling

PHILADELPHIA -- Two supporters of former President Donald Trump arrested after driving a Hummer with guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia site where votes were being counted in November 2020 were convicted of weapons charges but acquitted of election interference.

Prosecutors argued that Vets for Trump co-founder Joshua Macias and co-defendant Antonio LaMotta, both of Virginia, planned a mass shooting as the outcome of the election remained uncertain.

However, Common Pleas Court Judge Lucretia Clemons rejected that theory Wednesday, finding the men guilty only of bringing weapons to the city without a permit on Nov. 5, 2020.

LaMotta is separately charged with federal misdemeanor offenses stemming from his alleged illegal entry of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Both men remain free on bail pending sentencing in December, when they face a possible sentence of probation to 18 months in jail, defense lawyer William Brennan said.



