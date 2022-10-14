Planned for Dec. 2, Rogers Christmas parade to be organized by Rotary clubs

ROGERS -- The city's Christmas parade will be Dec. 2, organized by the Rotary clubs of Rogers and sponsored by First National Bank of NWA.

The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will handle the logistical side of the event, coordinating the parade lineup and managing float entries, according to Peter Masonis, city public relations manager.

Though not in that particular role, the Rotary clubs have been involved in helping with the parade for years, and their members have plenty of experience, Masonis said.

The city announced last year at a budget review meeting it was ending a $100,000 contract with Downtown Rogers Inc. for event planning, including for the parade and Frisco Festival. The city moved the money to culture and arts programming to continue planning downtown events.

Speculation about the parade's future led to the creation of a Change.org petition with over 1,000 signatures. Mayor Greg Hines wrote in a statement at the time the ending of the contract had no bearing on the future of the parade and the city didn't intend for the parade nor the festival to end. Last year's parade took place Dec. 3.

"There was never any question in the mind of the mayor or the city that the parade would continue," Masonis said, explaining the city wanted to figure out what entities could handle the coordination and financing of events and programs.

There are no plans for Frisco Festival to return, but the city is open to the idea of discussing it or any other large events in the downtown area, Masonis said.

At the end of 2021, both merchant organization Rogers Downtown Partners -- which was also known as Go Downtown Rogers -- and Downtown Rogers Inc., which was a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, suspended operations, according to Karen Wagaman, vice president of downtown development with the chamber.

With the shift in downtown organizations, the chamber acquired the Go Downtown Rogers brand and maintains it through Facebook and Instagram accounts and a weekly newsletter, all designed to provide information about downtown to the community, she said.

The change has been beneficial, according to Wagaman, because it allowed the chamber to become the single, primary source for communication on downtown events.

The parade will follow its traditional route from the intersection of Fifth and Poplar streets, east along Poplar, north up First Street and west along Walnut Street, ending at the intersection of Seventh and Poplar, according to a news release. It will begin at 7 p.m.

Applications for parade entries can be submitted at city hall or on the city's website through Nov. 18.