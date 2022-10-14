PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville won league championship last year and Bentonville wants the title back

So what happens when something's been taken from you and you want it back?
In football, the best way is to re-take from the team what you believe is rightfully yours. That's the goal of the Bentonville Tigers when they host defending 7A-West Conference champion Fayetteville tonight at Tiger Stadium.
Fayetteville snapped a lengthy regular-season losing streak to Bentonville last year and ended the Tigers' 35-game conference win streak with a 42-34 victory at Harmon Field. Fayetteville rode the momentum of that victory all the way to the state championship game in Little Rock, where the Bulldogs gave Bryant all it wanted before falling 42-38 to the four-time defending state champions in Class 7A.
Bentonville (5-1, 3-0) is undefeated in 7A-West Conference play while Fayetteville (4-2, 2-1), Rogers (4-2, 2-1) and Bentonville West (4-2, 2-1) each have one loss. Fayetteville warmed up for tonight's showdown with a 60-20 win over Fort Smith Southside while Bentonville took care of business with a 42-7 rout over Rogers Heritage.
There'll be plenty of stars on each side of the ball tonight, especially on offense for Fayetteville, where junior Drake Lindsey has already thrown for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Kaylon Morris and Jaison DeLamar are receivers who routinely get behind defenders for long pass plays. Bentonville will counter with Josh Ficklin, an all-state running back who's found his way into the end zone four different ways this season ( rushing, receiving, kickoff return and fumble recovery). Carter Nye is a capable quarterback who can find other options if the Bulldogs focus too much on stopping Ficklin.
Bentonville vs. Fayetteville has been one of the top draws for years in Arkansas and Tiger Stadium should be packed again tonight. A Fayetteville win will throw the league race into disarray. But Bentonville is determined to prevent that from happening, especially when the Bulldogs have something the Tigers believe belongs to them.
RICK'S PICK Bentonville
(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
BENTONVILLE WEST at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at ROGERS
Rogers Heritage at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
Fort Smith Northside at CONWAY
CLASS 6A
Lake Hamilton at GREENWOOD
LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN at Siloam Springs
PULASKI ACADEMY at Van Buren
RUSSELLVILLE at Greenbrier
CLASS 5A
Alma at HARRISON
Clarksville at FARMINGTON
Dardanelle at PRAIRIE GROVE
SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Pea Ridge
CLASS 4A
ELKINS at Green Forest
Gentry at OZARK
GRAVETTE at Berryville
Huntsville at LINCOLN
CLASS 3A
Greenland at LAVACA
Hackett at CHARLESTON
Mansfield at BOONEVILLE
West Fork at CEDARVILLE
Paris at TWO RIVERS
Waldron at ARKADELPHIA
CLASS 2A
CONWAY CHRISTIAN at Johnson County Westside
HECTOR at Decatur
Magazine at BIGELOW
LAST WEEK 24-2 (92%)
OVERALL 121-33 (78%)