‘Rosaline’: A funny story you have seen before





Oh look, yet another take on "Romeo and Juliet." I'll pass, thanks. Wait! Is that Kaitlyn Dever? OK, I'm in.

I make no secret that my favorite television series of all time is "Justified," and Dever played a great character in the show. Do you know what I love about her? She's perfect at luring you in, expecting someone sweet and innocent before cutting you with the razor (in the form of wit or sarcasm) that she hides so well.

So Hollywood can stick her in any movie, and it'll have my attention, even if that film is the 1,000th take on Shakespeare's most famous play. Personally, I think "Romeo and Juliet" is overrated. I'll always be a "Julius Caesar" gal.

But wait! This one is different, the writers will say. It's a modern twist on the story. Yeah yeah, so was "Romeo + Juliet" in 1996. Yes, but this film tells the familiar story from a different perspective, the writers may retort. As though Disney hasn't been doing that for years now, like with 2014's "Maleficent" bringing a different perspective to "Sleeping Beauty."

OK, so "Rosaline" won't sell anyone on its original concept. Because the truth is this is a story we've seen before. With that said, this is a pretty funny tale, and Dever makes it one worth watching.

"Rosaline" opens with Romeo (Kyle Allen) appearing before Rosaline (Dever) on her balcony, speaking in Shakespeare's lines before Rosaline asks why he's talking like that. From there, the story follows a familiar path. Romeo is entirely in love with Rosaline and vice versa. But then Juliet (Isabela Merced) shows up, and suddenly, Romeo is madly in love with the new girl.

At this point in the original play, Rosaline disappears, but this is her show. So, the audience gets to see her pine for Romeo, plot to win him back, and deal with the endless line of suitors her father, Adrian Capulet (Bradley Whitford), is desperate to marry her off to.

If anyone but Dever were placed in the lead role, I would have much meaner things to write about "Rosaline," but she is present and damn funny. In fact, the jokes were so good in "Rosaline," that whenever I was zoning out or thinking about the aforementioned mean things I might write about this film, I'd start laughing and get reeled back into the story.

Rosaline is so exasperated with everyone and her mess of a love life that she's not afraid to smart off. And sure, she's obviously written to be the brightest person in a room of mostly idiots, but Dever owns the role so well that I was willing to give the writing a pass for that.

And, make no mistake, this is a romantic comedy. So while Rosaline is fretting over Juliet stealing her supposed love interest, a sailor named Dario (Sean Teale) comes along and, despite several mean moments with the lead heroine, remains hopelessly in love with her.

Dever and Teale have great chemistry together, and that's the other part of "Rosaline" that should keep people invested. Rosaline makes a lot of bad choices in this movie, and Dario just kind of hangs around and helps her out until the titular heroine realizes she misjudged him and might actually be developing feelings for the sailor.

In Rosaline's defense, her father throws any eligible bachelor at her, in an attempt to find an arranged marriage. And Dario happens to work his way into the pile. So Rosaline treats him like all the other bachelors in her life and tries to drive him off, only to slowly realize, he might actually be a pretty decent guy who respects her and is invested in her happiness.

They're cute together, and this relationship, along with Dever's humor, really saves the film from what could have been a rom-com gone tragically wrong.

The biggest problem with "Rosaline" is a few of the jokes can be a little on the nose, like, hard enough to break your nose. And the movie never does seem to figure out what to do with Romeo. The audience rightfully sees him as a scumbag who ghosts Rosaline the moment he sees Juliet and uses a lot of the same sonnets and love lines on her. But then "Rosaline" sends some mixed messages by having Romeo and Juliet end up together in the end, with no real lessons learned or redemption earned.

"Rosaline" goes out of its way to make Juliet seem like she's over Romeo about halfway through the film, thanks to Rosaline pointing out what a loser he is. But then somehow Juliet is back in love with him before the film ends. I think it's just an example of characters only doing something because the writers told them to. There's not much of a reason for Romeo and Juliet to be together by the time the credits roll.

Fortunately, Romeo isn't the main character. Rosaline is.

Don't pretend "Rosaline" is anything other than what it is, and audiences should enjoy it just fine.

"Rosaline" is available today on Hulu.





The dice were loaded from the start: Juliet (Isabela Merced), Lady Capulet (Mercedes Colon), Tybalt (Alistair Toovey), Adrian Capulet (Bradley Whitford), Lord Capulet (Christopher McDonald) and Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) dine together in relative peace in “Rosaline.”





