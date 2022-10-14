Son arrested in mother's murder, North Little Rock police say





North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the August death of his mother, according to a Friday news release from the department.

Cody Howard, 41, is facing a capital murder charge.

Detectives say they arrested him after an investigation that began on the evening of Aug. 31, when Howard's mother, 69-year-old Matilda Howard, was found dead in her home at 2308 North Schaer St.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Arkansas Crime Lab, but police still have not released the cause of death, which they say is a detail of the ongoing investigation.

Howard was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Friday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Nov. 8.