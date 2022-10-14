Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Son arrested in mother's murder, North Little Rock police say

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:45 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle in 2019.


North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the August death of his mother, according to a Friday news release from the department.

Cody Howard, 41, is facing a capital murder charge.

Detectives say they arrested him after an investigation that began on the evening of Aug. 31, when Howard's mother, 69-year-old Matilda Howard, was found dead in her home at 2308 North Schaer St.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Arkansas Crime Lab, but police still have not released the cause of death, which they say is a detail of the ongoing investigation.

Howard was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail Friday. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Nov. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT