Super Quiz: Prince

1. In what Disney film is the song "Someday My Prince Will Come"?

2. What was needed for Sleeping Beauty to awake?

3. His sixth album was "Purple Rain" (1984).

4. What is the title traditionally granted to the heir apparent of the British throne?

5. Niccolo Machiavelli is best known for this political treatise.

6. This Mark Twain book was his first attempt at historical fiction.

7. This children's story book follows a young prince who visits various planets in space, including Earth.

8. His honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages were returned to the queen in January 2022.

9. What is the title of the second book of "The Chronicles of Narnia" series?

ANSWERS

1. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

2. A kiss from a handsome prince

3. Prince

4. Prince of Wales

5. "The Prince"

6. "The Prince and the Pauper"

7. "The Little Prince"

8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

9. "Prince Caspian"