The Green-ing of a genre





I wasn't going to write this column this week because I'm at least ankle deep in award season screenings (they've started -- "Till" is well-made but problematic in one area I plan on writing about; "The Banshees of Inisherin" is both the saddest and funniest movie I've seen all year; "Empire of Light" is lovely but scattered; and "The Good Nurse" is, I believe, still under embargo) and I anticipated us getting a review of "Halloween Ends," either from one of our critics or via our wire services. But here it is Wednesday morning, scant hours before deadline and nobody I know has seen the movie.

Though apparently it has screened for critics in other lands. So we are not quite thwarted.

Australian Jake Wilson, writing in The Sydney Morning Herald, gave the film three stars, calling it "self-conscious and artificial, yet the scenes of sympathetic but doomed characters sobbing with terror are realistic enough to be genuinely upsetting, at least for viewers not totally hardened to genre's conventions."

He also warns readers not to take the title literally, "though 'Halloween Ends' does, however, mark the conclusion of the current 'Halloween' trilogy, masterminded by writer-director David Gordon Green, a weirdly blank figure in his own right who started out making sensitive indie films in the manner of Terrence Malick before pivoting to mainstream stoner comedies like 'Pineapple Express.'"

This is an interesting observation -- my own thought is that Green, whose films I mostly admire, had taken on the "Halloween" franchise as a means of building generational wealth that will allow him to pursue other projects that may not be as accessible to rank-and-file popcorn munchers. It's an understandable thing to do and "Halloween" fans deserve movies made by fine craftsmen. Green has to follow the rules of the genre -- or willfully subvert them -- which means that the making of a slasher film can be, for a certain kind of artist, a skill-sharpening exercise in discipline. Steven Soderbergh makes a lot of "genre" pictures; he's still an artist.

Wilson has more to say:

"Maybe the stoner thing is the key. There appears to be no real center to these films, just an invitation to relish the tonal lurches for their own sake, as if Green and co-writer Danny McBride were privately giggling all the way through -- which is sufficiently unnerving in itself.

"'Halloween Ends' is no more coherent than its predecessors, but at least adds some new elements to the formula."

Another Australian critic, Ben O'Shea, writing in The West Australian, also bestows three stars on the film, calling it an improvement over last year's "Halloween Kills." He also suggests that it's unlikely that the franchise is really being put to bed:

"If there's one franchise that's taught us that there can always be a reboot it's the 'Halloween' franchise.

"So, you could forgive anyone for being sceptical about just how definitive a conclusion 'Halloween Ends', the 13th film in the franchise, could possibly offer.

"Even legendary director John Carpenter, who conceived the 1978 original, has admitted as much, stating no one ever really dies in Hollywood if there's still a buck to be made out of reanimating the corpse."

O'Shea goes on to provide a little plot description before concluding:

"The film takes a swing at examining the lasting impact of trauma, and how we all let certain things define us, but slasher fans will be relieved to learn the biggest swings are very much taken by Michael and Laurie, while holding a variety of stabby objects.

"Yes, some of the dialogue is a bit clunky, and there's a romantic sub-plot that doesn't entirely make sense.

"But [Jamie Lee] Curtis is immense, the kills are visceral and Carpenter's score is a ripper."

Writing for the Southeast Asian website geekculture.co, Singapore-based critic A'bidah Zaid bemoans the fact that the final showdown between antagonist Michael Myers and protagonist Laurie Strode (Curtis) is a relatively brief affair:

"This is Curtis' final outing as Laurie and we wished it was a couple of minutes longer. 'Halloween Ends' is 1 hour and 51 minutes long, so surely Green can spare 10 minutes more on Laurie and Michael's fight, but perhaps that might be a bit too much for those who get queasy in the stomach.

"The short showdown isn't our only pain point. The overall takeaway of 'Halloween Ends' is that evil truly never ends. It's still going to exist out there in different bodies, occupying different sewers and underground tunnels, preying on innocent citizens of a quiet small town no matter if Michael Myers is gone or not. This message isn't as effectively communicated though.

"'Halloween Ends' sees the introduction of a new killer but doesn't clearly explain the what, why and how the killer came to be that way. The apprentice's back story was succinctly elaborated on but their desire to be like Michael doesn't make sense. Surely, not everyone who has had a rough life turns evil?"

So there you go -- based on the early reviews, it sounds like "Halloween Ends" might be a step up from last year's installment, and that the title is probably misleading -- though we might have seen the end of the Michael Myers-Laurie Strode dynamic.

"Halloween Ends" is playing theatrically and streaming on Peacock.

