TONIGHT’S OVERALL TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 1 BRYANT AT LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Mabelvale

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Little Rock Southwest: Daryl Patton

RECORDS Bryant 5-0, 3-0 7A-Central; Little Rock Southwest, 1-5, 0-3

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won both of its games with Little Rock Southwest by a combined score of 118-7. ... The Hornets have won 46 straight games against in-state competition. ... Southwest is allowing 45.3 points per game. ... Bryant has the fifth-ranked defense in the state, holding opponents to 10.2 points per game.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 2 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Little Rock Central: George Shelton; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Little Rock Central 0-6, 0-3 7A-Central; Cabot 5-1, 3-0

NOTEWORTHY Cabot has won its past three games with Little Rock Central. ... Cabot quarterback Abe Owen rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another in a 35-20 win over then-No. 2 Conway last Friday. ... Central is allowing 46.7 points per game. ... Cabot is scoring 32 points per game.

NO. 3 PULASKI ACADEMY AT VAN BUREN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Pointer Stadium, Van Buren

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Van Buren: Moe Henry

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 6-0, 4-0 6A-West;Van Buren 1-5, 1-3

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these teams. ...The Bruins have won 34 straight games against in-state competition. ... Pulaski Academy has the third-highest scoring offense in the state at 50.5 points per game. ... Van Buren quarterback Bryce Perkins has thrown for 741 yards and nine touchdowns.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 4 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 3-3, 2-1 7A-Central; Conway 5-1, 2-1

NOTEWORTHY Conway has won its past five game with Fort Smith Northside, winning last season 23-21. ... The Wampus Cats are scoring 42.5 points per game to Northside's 37.2. ... Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo is fifth in the state in passing yards with 1,683.

NO. 9 FAYETTEVILLE AT NO. 5 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium Bentonville

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Fayetteville 4-2, 2-1 7A-West; Bentonville 5-1, 3-0

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has won seven of the past 10 games in the series, dating back to the 2014 Class 7A state title game. ... The Tigers have the highest-scoring offense in 7A at 42.7 points per game. ... Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey is averaging 355 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game.

NO. 6 LAKE HAMILTON AT NO. 7 GREENWOOD

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Stadium, Greenwood

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Greenwood: Chris Young

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 7-0, 5-0 6A-West; Greenwood 5-1, 4-0

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood has won all seven games between these teams, including the 2020 Class 6A state title game. ... Greenwood's Hunter Houston is seventh in the state with 1,624 passing yards. His top receiver, Grant Karnes, is third in the state with 766 receiving yards. ... Lake Hamilton's Justin Crutchmer leads his team in rushing (660) and receiving yards (483).

SYLVAN HILLS AT NO. 8 LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Sylvan Hills: Chris Hill; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS Sylvan Hills 2-4, 2-3 6A-East; Little Rock Catholic 6-0, 5-0

NOTEWORTHY These teams have played 11 times since 2002 as nonconference opponents. Little Rock Catholic has won six of the meetings, including the past four. ... Catholic is holding opponents to 13.3 points per game. ... Sylvan Hills has won its past two games following an 0-4 start.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT TEXARKANA

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Razorback Stadium, Texarkana

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Texarkana: Trey Outlaw

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 4-2, 3-0 5A-South; Texarkana 2-4, 1-2

NOTEWORTHY This is the first meeting between these teams since 2015, when Texarkana won 35-14. ... Texarkana is coming off its first win since Sept. 2, beating Hot Springs Lakeside last week. ... Parkview's Omarion Robinson scored four non-offensive touchdowns in his past game. ... All four of Parkview's wins have come by double-digits.