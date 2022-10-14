Trail portion called key to UA campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville section of the Fayetteville Traverse trail will attract students interested in biking and outdoor recreation to the university, said Mike Malone, the university's vice chancellor for economic development.

The city and region's extensive network of trails is a key reason people of all ages move to -- and remain in -- this area, he added.

This trail will be "that link that connects people to campus and the community," as well as linking to a network of additional trails, Malone said. It also links to several Fayetteville parks, "a good example of the city and university working together."

Malone and others discussed the trail Thursday during a grand opening celebration for the university section of the Fayetteville Traverse at the Fowler House Garden and Conservatory, where the university portion of the Fayetteville Traverse begins.

The 3-mile university portion, which has actually been open for roughly six weeks, means that approximately 12 miles of the Fayetteville Traverse -- which will eventually be 18-20 miles total -- is now complete.

"Most [of the Traverse] West of Interstate-49 is complete, but this [portion] connects to a lot of key features in the city," said Alison Jumper, director of Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs for the city of Fayetteville. "It's a unique attribute for the city."

Intended for walkers, runners, bike riders, and adaptive cyclists of all skill levels, the natural-surface trail loop better connects the campus to key Fayetteville amenities, according to Eric Boles, UA-Fayetteville Office of Sustainability director.

The university's section of the Fayetteville Traverse loop is the first major piece of the trail to be opened on the east side of Interstate 49, Boles said. There are several notable spots along the trail, from a picturesque view of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- home of the university's football team -- to a Trail of Tears memorial, several cafes, restaurants, art galleries, and historic homesteads and farms.

The new university portion "is a key piece, for the trail and for the university," said Jon Johnson, professor of strategy, entrepreneurship, and venture innovation at the university and a catalyst for cycling on campus and beyond. "It's a beautiful trail -- sculpture as much as trail."

Since the university portion of the trail opened earlier this fall, it's"already averaging over 100 users per day, great numbers," Malone said. On weekends when the Arkansas Razorbacks play a home game, those figures jump to 2,000 users, and "we're really excited to see that."

"This trail is about connections and creates a new way to get people in and around campus," he added. "It's open to all members of the community, and the more links we have, that's how we make an impact."

The trail is part of a gift to the city and university from Tom Walton and Steuart Walton, Sam Walton's grandsons, who have been dedicated to investing in trails for several years. Their support will also cover the trail's maintenance for several years, according to Boles. The Trailblazers -- a local nonprofit dedicated to developing multi-use trails across Northwest Arkansas -- lead the Traverse's design and development, while Progressive Trail Design built the trail itself.

Tom and Steuart Walton "are the benefactors for all this, and they've made such a difference for cycling around the community and state," Malone said. "We're beneficiaries of that."

Tom and Steuart Walton "made a bet on trails in Northwest Arkansas, and it's paid off, big," Johnson seconded. They "bet trails would attract talented, young, bright people, and that is precisely what the university wants to do, too."

Their vision began 15 years ago with 5 miles of trail in Bentonville, and now this region is "a world-class destination for cycling," said Gary Vernon, program officer, Walton Personal Philanthropy Group.

This trail "has me wishing I was 18, because I'd be enrolling" at UA-Fayetteville and enjoying it, Vernon said. "My 16-year-old son will be doing exactly that -- he's a mountain biker -- and my daughter is already" a student at UA-Fayetteville.

"We see talent of all ages wanting to move here because of the trails and outdoor recreation," Vernon said. "I predict many students will choose [UA-Fayetteville] for its trails and outdoor recreation, and stay here because of them."

More information, including maps, can be found online at https://bit.ly/3SZ47fd. More details on Northwest Arkansas trails can be found at https://www.oztrails.com/.