UA staff shows strength in scrimmage





FAYETTEVILLE -- During interviews this fall, University of Arkansas baseball coaches have expressed optimism about the potential of the team's pitching staff in 2023.

The Razorbacks lost the majority of their top position players, but return six pitchers who took the mound at the College World Series last season. Arkansas has also added a number of freshman or transfer pitchers who are expected to contribute this season.

That depth was on display at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday as the Razorbacks held batters from the Texas Rangers instructional league team to eight hits in 16 innings.

The Rangers' bats started hot Thursday, but cooled quickly as the Razorbacks won 8-4 in a seven-inning scrimmage. Arkansas outscored the Rangers 18-6 during the two-day exhibition series.

"I thought our pitching was really good," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It showed that we have depth. We have good arms and a lot of competition, but a lot of camaraderie, and that was really good to see."

Seven Arkansas pitchers held the Rangers to 4 hits and 2 walks, and combined to strike out 5 on Thursday. Austin Ledbetter, Koty Frank and Parker Coil were especially effective between the third and fifth innings as they combined to retire nine consecutive batters on 25 pitches.

Hagen Smith, a freshman All-American last season, allowed one run after a lead-off walk by Jose De Jesus in the first inning.

"Our staff this year is showing that we have a lot of strike throwers," Smith said, "and we commanded the zone pretty good."

The Razorbacks' pitchers finished the series with 20 strikeouts and 7 walks in 63 at-bats. Arkansas threw 13 pitchers against the Rangers and allowed four earned runs.

The Rangers' only multi-run inning Thursday came against left-hander Nick Griffin, who allowed a one-out RBI triple to Keithron Moss in the second inning. Moss later scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas tied the scrimmage on Tavian Josenberger's three-run home run in the third inning. The Razorbacks went ahead 4-3 later in the inning when Jared Wegner singled to score Caleb Cali from second.

Right-hander Ivan Oviedo did not record an out while facing six Arkansas batters in the fourth inning. The inning ended -- or was "rolled" -- following Wegner's RBI single.

"It wasn't all about winning these last two days," Van Horn said. "We rolled innings and scores really weren't what they would have been."

Van Horn said Josenberger, a center fielder who transferred from Kansas, has been a strong lead-off hitter since he returned from a back injury.

"He's been really good at the top of the order since the day he got back in the lineup," Van Horn said. "And it's good to see he's kind of a little bit of an emotional leader for us, too. I can tell the guys kind of gravitate to him and they respect him. We need a little bit of that."

Josenberger's was the first of two home runs for Arkansas on Thursday. Freshman Reese Robinett blasted a 432-foot, 2-run home run to center in the seventh.

Arkansas out-hit the Rangers 9-4. Parker Rowland, a junior college transfer catcher, had two hits. He singled to lead off the four-run third inning, and hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth that scored Jace Bohrofen to give the Razorbacks a 5-3 lead.

The Rangers brought 41 players to Fayetteville and played an almost-entirely different lineup Thursday than the one that lost 10-2 the day before.

Will McEntire, a starter for the Razorbacks at the College World Series, pitched the sixth inning and gave up an RBI double to Liam Hicks, a former Arkansas State catcher. Dylan Carter pitched a scoreless seventh for Arkansas.

Van Horn said the pitchers who did not throw against the Rangers will have a "situational-type scrimmage" today.





Hagen Smith (shown) and six other University of Arkansas pitchers combined to lead the Razorbacks to an 8-4 victory over the Texas Rangers instructional league team in a scrimmage Thursday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)







Austin Ledbetter







Will McEntire





