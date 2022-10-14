Victims identified after LR shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday identified the two people who were shot, one of them fatally, on 12th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting at 4423 W. 12th St. left Barry Campbell, 34, of Little Rock, dead, and wounded Frederick Jordan, 65, also of Little Rock, according to a Thursday news release.

The release did not give any further information about the circumstances of the shooting. A tweet from the department Thursday shared a photo of a potential suspect, seeking the community's help identifying him.