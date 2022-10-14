Sections
Wilburn man, 67, charged in killing

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:03 a.m.

A Cleburne County man charged in a fatal September shooting surrendered to Cleburne County deputies on Thursday, the county sheriff's office said in a news release.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Roy Newman, 67, of Wilburn in connection with the shooting, which resulted in the death of Cody Reynolds, 38, of Pangburn.

Newman faces charges of second-degree murder and committing a terroristic act, both felonies. He was being held in the Cleburne County jail Thursday in lieu of $175,000 bond.

Deputies found Reynolds shot in his vehicle around 7:24 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1500 block of Hiram Road after a caller reported that Reynold's vehicle had crashed through his fence.

Reynolds was transported to a Little Rock hospital for treatment, where he died Sept. 26.

Deputies investigating the killing submitted a case file to the prosecutor at the end of September, leading to issuance of the warrant.

