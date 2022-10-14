Zebras, Bulldogs clash for 1st time

The Pine Bluff Zebras make history tonight.

They take on the White Hall Bulldogs at Jordan Stadium at 7 p.m. It's a first for both schools.

The two Jefferson County teams were never in the same conference until this year when the Zebras dropped to the 5A-Central Conference. While the Watson Chapel-Pine Bluff rivalry has long been a tradition, a new one starts tonight with two first-year coaches -- White Hall's Ryan Mallett and Pine Bluff's Micheal Williams.

Two Zebra brothers -- senior Devin and sophomore Danny Johnson -- are more than ready to take on the Bulldogs.

"Everybody has been waiting for this game," Devin Johnson said. "It could be an even playing field."

Yes, it could be.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 in 5A-Central) won by one point last week -- 21-20 --in the last 3 minutes of the game against the Morrilton Devil Dogs (4-3, 2-3).

The Zebras (5-2, 3-2) lost by only one point --19-18 -- in overtime against the Mills Comets (7-0, 5-0).

"I can't tell you how much film I've been watching, but it's more than usual," said Devin Johnson, a middle linebacker. "I'm watching film whenever I have a free break from class. White Hall won, we lost. We've got to bounce back."

Danny Johnson, a defensive linebacker, said he was hyped up the "new-found rivalry."

"I won't even sleep the night before," he said. "I'm always hyped up on Thursdays. That's a good day and then we turn the energy up on Friday for the game."

The pair will have to play strong defense against Mallett's Bulldogs and keep an eye out for the stamina of junior quarterback Noah Smith, who rushed for the winning touchdown in last week's homecoming after playing the entire game. The Zebras have two quarterbacks -- Will Howell and Landon Holcomb -- who switch throughout the game.

The Johnson brothers said that Williams' early morning practice and after-school conditioning before the team's designated tutoring sessions and study hall will come into play tonight.

"We have been building endurance all season," said Devin Johnson, who is eyeing Arkansas Tech University for college. "Coach has quadrupled the endurance from what we did last year, so that will be important. You've got to expect the unexpected."

The two brothers, who grew up in Pine Bluff and played football as kids, are in a unique position since they both play on the same side of the ball. Devin Johnson said many times he knows the move his brother will make. Danny knows what his brother will do, too, instinctively.

"We cover each other's blind spots," Danny Johnson said. "It's kind of natural that we know each other's tendencies."

For the Johnson brothers, they want to play the best ball for their teammates and their coach every game but especially this one.

"He truly cares for what he does and for the team," Devin Johnson said.

Williams said he hasn't done anything differently this week than in previous weeks to prepare for tonight. The Zebras mantra is that they always play as if they are down 21 points. When they come out of the locker room at halftime, they look at the scoreboard as 0-0 and keep playing.

"White Hall is a young team that has been in a lot of hard battles," Williams said. "They are battle tested. You can't play around."

Two teams will finally play each other in something other than the practice matchup over the summer.

But tonight's game has more at stake than Jefferson County bragging rights. It has playoff implications, as whichever team wins has to win only two more games to make it to the playoffs.

"Whoever wins this game, though, wins the battle of Jefferson County," Williams said.

5A-Central Conference

Football Standings

Team Conf. Over.

Mills 5-0 7-0

Robinson 4-0 5-1

Pine Bluff 3-2 5-2

White Hall 2-2 3-3

Vilonia 2-2 2-4

Morrilton 2-3 4-3

Beebe 2-3 4-3

Maumelle 0-4 2-4

Watson Chapel 0-4 1-5

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

White Hall at Pine Bluff

Watson Chapel at Vilonia

Beebe at Robinson

Maumelle at Morrilton