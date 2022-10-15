5-star Ron Holland back in Fayetteville

ESPN 5-star basketball prospect Ron Holland has arrived in Fayetteville to visit Arkansas.

Holland, 6-8, 200 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Texas, UCLA and Kentucky, and he is also considering the NBA G League.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville in June as well as his other three top schools.

In a September interview, he said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, assistant coach Gus Argenal and other members of the Razorbacks' staff were trying to get him back on campus for an unofficial visit.

“They’re trying to get me back up there as a quick as possible,” Holland said. “They want me real bad, so every time I call Muss and Gus, they’re calling me saying, ‘When we getting back to campus? What you working on?’”

He is expected to take in Arkansas' Red-White game on Sunday in Barnhill Arena. He visited UCLA on Tuesday and Texas on Wednesday.

He is rated the No. 4 power forward, No. 10 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas.