A healthy Jefferson should help Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas stands deeper at quarterback and shakier in the secondary heading into today's nonconference game at Brigham Young University.

The SEC's 3-3 Razorbacks meet the independent BYU Cougars, 4-2, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN at BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

KJ Jefferson quarterbacks after a week off healing from a head injury during Arkansas' Oct.1 49-26 loss to Alabama.

The fourth-year junior co-captain, quarterbacking Arkansas' stunning 9-4 2021 season, practiced crisply this week Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

Though committing the season's biggest goal-line gaffe, prematurely attempting his touchdown leap with the ball extended which Texas A&M swiped and bolted for a devastating touchdown in the Aggies' 23-21 victory, Jefferson remains Arkansas' best goal-line option. The fast, powerful 242-pounder can bulldoze or roll out.

"I think we need to move the pocket a little bit more to get KJ out on the edge," Pittman said. "Get him a run-pass option out there."

Upon replacing then No. 2 starting quarterback Cade Fortin on the second series in Jefferson's absence during last Saturday's 40-17 loss at Mississippi State, sophomore Malik Hornsby defined himself and his role.

Previously a suspect passer, and last week he did throw two picks and missed an open receiver in the end zone, but with speed to fascinate though difficult to fit as an occasional slash QB/receiver/situational running back, Hornsby purely quarterbacked in Starkville, Miss. He got Arkansas back in the game after a down 21-0 start. Hornsby completed 8 of 17 for 234 yards with a 54-yard touchdown and rushed a team-leading 114 yards.

Vastly different from the failed trick play marking Hornsby's last non-quarterback appearance.

Now Hornsby's slashes become ashes.

"There was a big weight lifted off his back," Pittman said. "I think he validated what he thought about himself as a quarterback. He wants to stay right there and not necessarily do the wide receiver and all that stuff."

While quarterback confident, Arkansas plays secondary shy against a quarterback factory.

Among others under late Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards, BYU produced Super Bowl champions Jim McMahon and Steve Young and Heisman winner Ty Detmer.

Current 7-years BYU Coach Kalani Sitake delivered quarterback Zack Wilson to the New York Jets. He has another possibly NFL bound. BYU dual-threat junior Jaren Hall quarterbacked the Cougars 10-3 2021 season and six times exceeded 300 yards passing. This season Hall's 129 of 188 for 1,558 yards with 14 touchdowns vs 2 interceptions bodes ominously for Arkansas' injury depleted struggling secondary.

With two 2021 secondary starters, All-American safety Jalen Catalon and cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, injured for the season and DBs Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson, injury iffy, Pittman recently switched freshman wide receivers Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo to the secondary.

Hall's shoulder was reported possibly ailing post last Saturday's 28-20 loss to Notre Dame.

He'll hanker to heal vs. what ails Arkansas.



