After falling behind early, Robinson rallies for win

With star senior running back Noah Freeman injured and at least temporarily out of the lineup, Robinson used a rotation of backs to run away to a 37-15 victory over Beebe at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

"Noah's going to be out for a few weeks," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "It was about trying to develop a rhythm with some of the guys, letting them have several touches in a row. We wanted to do that tonight before we go into next week."

Robinson senior Malik Okuyne carried 8 times for 91 yards, and senior Brandon Greil ran 8 times for 72 yards and 1 touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Quinton Murphy rushed for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns, and completed 10 of 14 passes for 90 yards and another score.

Beebe quickly took advantage of a football oddity. On the game's third play from scrimmage, a long pass from Beebe senior quarterback Zach Grant was intercepted by senior Caden Mitchell, but Mitchell fumbled to Beebe sophomore Brenton Brasfield at the Robinson 16.

The two turnovers turned into a 14-yard touchdown pass from Grant to junior receiver Sam Moore with 9:34 left in the first quarter.

"It's a 50-yard gain for them or we get the ball right there," Eskola said.

Murphy's 3-yard touchdown run tied the score at 7-7 nearly seven minutes later.

A combination of Beebe's defense and second-quarter penalties slowed Robinson's attack and helped lead to a 28-yard field goal by freshman Andy Rodriguez with 32 seconds left in the first half.

"Penalties killed us in the first half," Eskola said. "Every time we got a drive going, it was another 15-yard penalty."

However, two significant penalties against Beebe in the limited time left in the second quarter helped put Robinson in place for sophomore John Tait's 36-yard field goal to tie the score with one second left in the first half.

In the second half, Robinson (6-1, 5-0 5A-Central) got a 5-yard touchdown run by Griel, a 1-yard run by senior Ashtyn Williams, Murphy's 24-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Gabriel Bonner and Murphy's touchdown run of 9 yards.

Beebe (4-4, 2-4) completed the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior reserve quarterback Jayden Smith.

"I thought we played really well," Beebe Coach Chris Gunter said. "Everyone always makes comments about the athletes and how fast they are and how quick they are, but Robinson is a well-coached team. Coach Eskola and his staff do a good job, but I was proud of our guys for coming and battling and going toe to toe in the first half."









