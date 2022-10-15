Sections
Police beat: Apartment gunfire leads to LR arrest

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:33 a.m.

Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested a man who they say fired a gun into an apartment before entering and stealing a gun, according to an arrest report.

Police say Wa-Li Johnson, 21, of Little Rock, approached a unit at the Barrington Hill Apartments at 1221 Reservoir Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. and shot out the windows before going in, holding a man at gunpoint, and stealing a shotgun from the residence.

The arrest report did not give any indication as to what led to the episode.

Johnson faces felony charges of aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault.

Print Headline: Apartment gunfire leads to LR arrest

