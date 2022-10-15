Police beat: Apartment gunfire leads to LR arrest

Apartment gunfire leads to LR arrest

Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested a man who they say fired a gun into an apartment before entering and stealing a gun, according to an arrest report.

Police say Wa-Li Johnson, 21, of Little Rock, approached a unit at the Barrington Hill Apartments at 1221 Reservoir Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. and shot out the windows before going in, holding a man at gunpoint, and stealing a shotgun from the residence.

The arrest report did not give any indication as to what led to the episode.

Johnson faces felony charges of aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault.