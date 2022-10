ARKADELPHIA 56, WALDRON 6

ARKADELPHIA -- Quarterback Donovan Whitten threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Arkadelphia (6-0, 3-0 4A-7) past Waldron (2-5, 0-3).

Whitten completed 13 of 17 passes for 283 yards and added 22 yards on the ground. Tripp Campbell finished with 4 catches for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns. Carter Babb had 83 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Latonnieo Hughes had 70 yards and a touchdown.