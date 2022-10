Osceola, circa 1948: The 200 block of East Hale Street was home to City Drug, and farther down the street the Gem Theater was showing "The Arizona Ranger," starring Tim Holt and his father, Jack Holt. Its plot was about a disgraced veteran wandering the West alone until he decides to help a battered woman.

