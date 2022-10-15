Bama braces for test at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well.

The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) today, and it’s the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football’s elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.

“This is why you come to Tennessee and want to be in this league,” Heupel said.

Alabama has been a regular atop the SEC — not to mention winning six national titles — since hiring Nick Saban as head coach. He is 15-0 against Tennessee since then and he knows how crucial beating Tennessee is no matter the records.

“This game means a lot to a lot of people in Alabama,” Saban said. “It’s kind of a rivalry game.” That’s an understatement at least this season. The Vols are coming off a 40-13 win at LSU, while Alabama had to hold on to beat Texas A&M 24-20, a win that dropped the Tide two spots from the No. 1 ranking.

The Vols see themselves as the Crimson’s Tide’s biggest challenge though Heupel said: “The expectations we should be concerned about are our own expectations.” Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, now being mentioned in the Heisman Trophy conversation, said it’s a matter of “Just staying even-keeled.” Quarterback Bryce Young missed Alabama’s win over Texas A&M with a sprained shoulder and was questionable at midweek. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe stepped in for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and delivered an uneven performance against the Aggies.

Tennessee fans painted Neyland Stadium an orange-and-white checkerboard pattern for a win over Florida. That’s what Alabama safety Jordan Battle is expecting, though all orange seems to be the color of choice for a game so big Tennessee has set up an outdoor watch party area for the sold-out game.

“We know it’s going to be loud,” Battle said. “I know we probably haven’t played the best on the road this year so this week will be a big emphasis of trying to play better on the road.” Young last played in the second quarter against Arkansas. If Young doesn’t play, that could give the edge at that position to Tennessee. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception.

“He’s always a threat to run it too, which makes it more difficult, and they’ve got really good skill guys,” Saban said of Hooker. “And their entire offensive team is very efficient in how they operate and how they execute.”