Bears still trying to put it all together

The University of Central Arkansas offense totaled 590 yards of offense, averaged 8.8 yards per play and scored 49 points in its last game against Lindenwood (Mo.).

The Bears' defense held the Lions to a field goal over the final 20 minutes of that game.

The only problem? UCA lost 52-49.

The offense's performance against Lindenwood, put together with the defense's performance against its three prior Football Conference Subdivision opponents, has UCA Coach Nathan Brown optimistic about the imminent future of his team.

Last week's loss showcased the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for UCA (2-4, 1-0 ASUN) on both sides of the ball -- and Brown said he is hoping he can see the two play in harmony going forward.

"I mean, our defense has kept us in every game we've played because of their play," Brown said. "You win and lose as a team, and you wish you would have done enough on offense when it was all said and done to pick the defense up in that situation, and we just didn't. But hopefully, it was a wake-up call. It was a humbling experience for some of our guys and our coaches, and hopefully, we can improve off of it. And if we don't, then shame on us. Ultimately, we have no choice but to improve off of a game like that."

UCA's first shot at that will be at noon Central today at Kennesaw (Ga.) State (2-3, 1-1). This will likely be the first of just two meetings as conference foes, as it was reported Friday that the Owls are set to join Conference USA starting in the 2024-25 academic year.

"I believe in our guys, I believe in our coaches, I believe in this program," Brown said. "There's no question that if we approach this week the right way, that we'll be in a good spot [today] when we go to Kennesaw."

Despite the inconsistent start to the season, UCA holds its fate in its own hands. The Bears sit 1-0 and tied for first place in the ASUN standings. Success in the ASUN's inaugural football season is something Brown has consistently brought up as one of his biggest goals for the year -- and a win against Kennesaw would go a long way turning the dream into reality.

"It's a good reminder. It gives you hope, right?" He said. "Like when you get in front of a group of 120 football players that are frustrated and sad and disappointed in the way they played after a loss. I mean, you still look up and you're 1-0 in ASUN play. And so all of our goals, as far ASUN play goes, are in front of us. And so we have to take that with a grain of salt, but we also have to take that with some excitement and some momentum and use that to fire us, because we're not in a situation where we've dug ourselves so deep in a zone where we can't get out of it.

"And if we control the way we practice and control the way we approach every day, then we'll put ourselves in a situation to win every game we have left and that's the important thing moving forward."