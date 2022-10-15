Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BENTON 63, JACKSONVILLE 18

Today at 2:19 a.m.

BENTON 63, JACKSONVILLE 18

BENTON -- Benton extended its winning streak to five games with yet another conference win at Everett Field, running away from visiting Jacksonville.

Jacksonville (0-7, 0-6 6A-East) got the night's first score, but Benton (5-2, 5-1) responded with two first-quarter touchdowns of its own to start the rout.

Panthers running back Braylen Russell ran for three touchdowns and caught another, totaling 174 yards on the night. Maddox Davis and Donovan Pearson also hauled in touchdown receptions for Benton.

Print Headline: BENTON 63, JACKSONVILLE 18

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT