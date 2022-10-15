BENTON 63, JACKSONVILLE 18

BENTON -- Benton extended its winning streak to five games with yet another conference win at Everett Field, running away from visiting Jacksonville.

Jacksonville (0-7, 0-6 6A-East) got the night's first score, but Benton (5-2, 5-1) responded with two first-quarter touchdowns of its own to start the rout.

Panthers running back Braylen Russell ran for three touchdowns and caught another, totaling 174 yards on the night. Maddox Davis and Donovan Pearson also hauled in touchdown receptions for Benton.