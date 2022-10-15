Best of the web

Here are some selected comments from the message boards at wholehogsports.com.

Fans express their frustration after Arkansas loses is third game in a row.

lovemyhawgsforever: … our defensives woes continue. Sure, we can catch lightening in a bottle like last year, but if we are to not only get consistent but to the next level in the conference, we need major upgrades on the defensive side of the ball. But poor defensive line play, a secondary that can’t cover and poor tackling all around has been a constant for about a decade now. Nothing changes until these problems are addressed. … We should also be hitting the portal hard. There will be plenty of players out there looking for greener pastures and more playing time.

eaglehog5: Playing a brutal schedule and making a ton of mistakes. That’s where we find ourselves … Even after two quality wins to start the season, we knew were going to struggle to win two of the next four. Now just winning one looks a little iffy. Doesn’t help to lose your best player on each side of the ball, but that’s life in the SEC. There are still winnable games left on our schedule, but I worry about the psyche of our team.

razorback339: Something not right here…

dfarris: Our Hogs are trending in the wrong direction after six games. They have gone from being talked about possibly being the third best team in the SEC and over ranked at No. 10 to now being possibly one of the four worst teams in the SEC. It will be difficult for this team to get to six wins and bowl eligibility.

And then there are those looking on the bright side …

hogmaestro: I am here to offer some optimism. God knows the world needs some. Yes, we are 3-3. We have fallen out of the top 25. And we should be 4-2 if not for a couple of bad mistakes and an improbable field goal miss. Yes, our secondary probably feels like they have been in an actual military battle. And we need a healthy KJ Jefferson. All that said, let’s all remember we lost three last year and bounced back. …I think we can still win eight, maybe even nine.

jmetsrule: 9-3 would indeed be a heck of a year at this point. I like the optimism.

johndhogefeller: Cincinnati is 5-1 now. With our crazy schedule, 8-4 would be an awesome record.

uncleham: I’ll be happy with seven wins, ecstatic with eight. It appears that the rebuild is going to take a little bit longer. I believe in Coach Pittman!

eaglehog5: I’m a perma 7-5 predictor. That seems to be what I predict for my Hogs every year, and that’s what I see now. However, it’s been awhile since we were last 7-5. I think 2015 was the last time we finished the regular season at 7-5. Then we won the Liberty Bowl. I see some similarities developing between those seasons.

MattJones: Of the last six teams Arkansas will play, Ole Miss is the only one that I don’t feel good about the Razorbacks’ chances of beating. I wouldn’t predict Arkansas to go 5-0 in the other games, but I wouldn’t be surprised by it either. All of those teams have flaws, too.

dfarris: As a lifelong Hog fan I like the optimism. Looking at the remaining schedule one would think we should be able to compete … Having said that, I’m quite certain that most if not all the opponents except for Liberty feel confident that they can compete and have a chance to defeat the Hogs as well.

bikehog23: We have lost all three games to teams that were ranked when we played them. BYU was ranked last week, but fell out of the rankings after the loss this weekend to Notre Dame. The only other team on our schedule that is ranked this week is Ole Miss. In other words, we have lost to good teams. Alabama and Miss State were solid losses. A&M was a travesty of errors as others have said. The teams we beat were also decent teams. Cincinnati is ranked again. South Carolina is coming back with votes. BYU is going to be a tough nut to crack on the road, but is winnable. After that, a much-needed rest should prepare the Hogs for a strong finish. Ole Miss at home might even be possible if we can figure out the pass defense.

Fans predict the score of Arkansas’ game vs. BYU …

gentryrzrbk: BYU 38, Hogs 24.

gashog: With KJ performing in a dual threat QB offense, as he should be, Hogs 44-28. With Hornsby in the backfield with KJ and at WR as well and playing for the majority of the game, Hogs 55-30. With KJ running a ball control offense, BYU 31- Hogs 28.

lilhawg: I must admit that … I have lost some confidence in this team. This will be a tough game for us. My heart says Hawgs 31 BYU 28. But like I said, I don’t have much confidence in my pick…

Pavlovhog1: From Fourth Nephi: “Thy swine shall kill thee and eat thy cats.” Hogs big in this one.

jacksonreid: Arkansas 41, BYU 34.

neastarkie: My feel is never very accurate, but I have a better feeling about this game than I did the MSU game. Maybe it’s because KJ will play. Maybe it’s because I don’t think BYU’s offense is as good as MSU’s. Regardless, I’ll go Arkansas 42, BYU 32.

georgiahawg: We get back on track this week. KJ is rested up and will be back to playing the way we know he can. Both players named Sanders have career best games. Larry comes rolling out after the next three games. Hogs 34, BYU 30.

stillgreghog: I have no clue. No outcome will surprise me. Hogs win big; Hogs win close one; BYU wins close one; BYU wins big. If I have to guess? BYU 42, Hogs 28.

SWHog: BYU 41, Hogs 31.

dghog: BYU 38, Hogs 24.

sdhog: Hogs 38, BYU 35.

ScottieBordelon: BYU 31-27. I have concerns about Arkansas’ secondary depth, obviously, as well as the team’s playmaking on the perimeter at receiver, and red-zone efficiency. The Razorbacks should be able to run the ball on BYU. The Cougars have given up 200+ on the ground three times this season, including to Utah State. But can Arkansas be more than one-dimensional? Not entirely sold right now, which I wasn’t expecting at this point in the season.

white25: Recovery. Ark. 43, BYU 37.

hogbacker: We’re not as good as we had hoped, we’re not nearly as bad as many think, will be great to get this road win. Hogs 38 - BYU 21. Think we will see a steady run mixed with some slant passes and Hornsby mixed in different than what we’ve seen in the past. Hope they coach up Hornsby on sliding tasks he can’t absorb those hits KJ does.

bikehog23: It’s not just poor pass defense, it’s also penalties. Gotta clean that up, too. Play a clean game and I think Hogs win by two TDs. Penalties or turnovers, not so sure.

HogDoctor: BYU 42, Hogs 35. Our secondary gets picked on and we run it down their throats. I think altitude is a difference maker this Saturday for the home team…

armyhog: I will defer making a prediction until our Hogs play a complete four quarters of average football. I hope they win. It don’t matter who starts at QB. The defense has to play better and I hope to never see the three-man front again.

marcm: We did miss four interceptions last game. Hopefully will win the turnover margin. That makes a difference in the game. 38-24, Hogs. I’m concerned about the air and how it’ll affect the big guys for us.

borehog: Hogs 41, BYU 28.

armyhog: The big boys better be hydrated and able to get off the field on defense and our offensive line needs to be able to rotate some. This game could pose a real scary situation with a short and depleted defense.

lovemyhawgsforever: Even with KJ back, no deep threat at receiver. BYU stacks the box. Defense still the weakest link. BYU-35, Hogs-24.

ncschwartz3650: No deep threat at receiver? Tell Mississippi State that. Arkansas 35, BYU 28.

youdaman: BYU, 34 -27. I just don’t see this defense being able to stop anybody that has a good running game and a quarterback that can throw the ball as well as theirs… hope I’m wrong because we need to win going into an off week.

stewdaddy: 45-27, Hogs over BYU.