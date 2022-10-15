BISMARCK 42, MAGNET COVE 7

MAGNET COVE -- On the strength of five touchdown passes, Bismarck (3-3, 2-1 3A-4) notched an assertive conference road victory.

Bismarck's first score was on the ground, a 1-yard touchdown run followed by a 35-yard touchdown pass that gave the Lions a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Touchdown passes of 30, 14 and 8 yards added 21 points to put the Lions ahead 35-0 at halftime.

Bismarck added one more score in the third quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass.

Magnet Cove's (3-4, 1-2) only score came in the second quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ben Welch.